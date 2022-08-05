The reign of classic bohemianism

The finale of FDCI India Couture Week 2022, in association with Lotus Make-up at Taj Palace New Delhi, was anything but ordinary. Designer Anamika Khanna presented her couture collection, titled An Experiment, stemming from a need to push boundaries. HT City Showstoppers is the style alliance partner for the couture week.

The circular red ramp with spike-like structures complemented the theme. Inspired by the Goddesses and with references to tribal India, the models sashayed down the ramp wearing gold jewellery comprising maang tikka, nose studs, stacked neckpieces, bangles, rings and ankle bangles. From intricate separates and flowy capes to denim co-ords and torn bottoms, the collection showcased a variety of garments, with metallica playing an important role and pearl taking centre stage.

The collection had the designer’s statement elements such as colourful patchwork, elaborate drapes, intricate beading, sequined work and embossed pearls. Known to play with silhouettes, Khanna didn’t shy away from attempting haphazard patterns, resulting into mesmerising forms. “This collection is an open field for experimentation. An awareness of the spectacular Indian silhouettes, textiles and sentiments, we move to amalgamate something old, something new,” she stated.

In the second half of the show, actor Rajkummar Rao entered as the showstopper amid ringing cheer. He wore a black blazer with matching flared torn bottoms and shoes. The look was accessorised with a silver stacked layered neckpiece, rings and a kada. Meanwhile, Khanna wore a torn satin embroidered blazer teamed with matching bottoms and silver pointed-toe heels. The colour palette ranged from sombre blacks and delicate lace in ivory to powerful red and emeralds.