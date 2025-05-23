Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top 8 plum lipsticks for that bold and fierce pout; Give your lips a luxurious touch

ByShweta Pandey
May 23, 2025 10:29 AM IST

Give your lips a luxuriously soft and supple touch with the best plum lipstick shades.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Milani Color Statement Lipstick, Shimmery Finish - Plum Rose, 3.97g View Details checkDetails

₹2,867

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick - Sugar Plum View Details checkDetails

₹2,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE Very Matte Lipstick - Plum, Long-Lasting, Hydrating, and Velvety Formula, Paraben-Free Lip Color for All Skin Tones View Details checkDetails

₹179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick, Plum Obsession, 4.5 g View Details checkDetails

₹281

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ 9To5 Primer + Matte Lip Color Mp4 Plum Pick, 3.6 G View Details checkDetails

₹344

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swiss Beauty Hd Matte Pigmented Smudge Proof Lipstick | Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick | Plume House, 3.4g View Details checkDetails

₹297

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Hd Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer - Mulberry Magic View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte Attack Lipstick for Women | Transferproof & Smudgeproof | Lasts upto 12hrs | Enriched With Jojoba Oil | 2gm - Plums N Roses View Details checkDetails

₹562

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The beauty of a plum lipstick shade is that it looks just awesomely great on every skin tone and suits almost every occasion. Be it a wedding night, a date night, or just a casual night out with friends, a plum lipstick shade accentuate your style and appearance.

Best plum lipstick shades for a glam look
Best plum lipstick shades for a glam look

Just in case, you too are planning to buy a plum lipstick for yourself, you are at the right spot. We have compiled a list of top 8 plum lipsticks for you.

1.

Milani Color Statement Lipstick, Shimmery Finish - Plum Rose, 3.97g
Loading Suggestions...

Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Plum Rose delivers bold colour with a radiant shimmery finish. This richly pigmented lipstick glides effortlessly, offering vibrant coverage in a single swipe. This lipstick is infused with nourishing vitamins A and C, that keeps lips hydrated and soft all day, making it perfect for evening or festive wear.

Specifications

Finish:
Shimmery
Shade:
Plum Rose
Formula:
Creamy
Enriched with:
Vitamins A and C
Texture:
Smooth, easy-glide
Coverage:
Full
Skin Type:
All
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

Milani Color Statement Lipstick, Shimmery Finish - Plum Rose, 3.97g

2.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick - Sugar Plum
Loading Suggestions...

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Sugar Plum offers intense pigment with a velvety matte finish. Its full-coverage formula glides on smoothly and sets to a long-lasting wear. Sugar Plum is a deep, sophisticated shade, perfect for bold makeup looks. This lipstick delivers high-impact colour payoff without drying your lips, making it an ideal choice for daily or statement wear.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte
Shade:
Sugar Plum
Texture:
Velvety smooth
Coverage:
Full
Longevity:
Long-wear
Skin Type:
All
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Paraben-Free:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick - Sugar Plum

3.

RENEE Very Matte Lipstick - Plum, Long-Lasting, Hydrating, and Velvety Formula, Paraben-Free Lip Color for All Skin Tones
Loading Suggestions...

RENEE Very Matte Lipstick in Plum provides bold colour with an ultra-matte finish. It offers long-lasting, smudge-proof wear that stays vibrant throughout the day. The lightweight formula ensures comfort without flaking or drying. Perfect for day-to-night transitions, this plum shade brings richness and depth to your look with just one stroke.

Specifications

Finish:
Very matte
Shade:
Plum
Wear:
Long-lasting, smudge-proof
Texture:
Lightweight
Coverage:
Full
Skin Type:
All
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

RENEE Very Matte Lipstick - Plum, Long-Lasting, Hydrating, and Velvety Formula, Paraben-Free Lip Color for All Skin Tones

4.

Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick, Plum Obsession, 4.5 g
Loading Suggestions...

Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick in Plum Obsession offers intense matte colour with a soft cushiony texture. The formula glides on effortlessly, giving a rich matte finish without drying out lips. Infused with rose oil extracts, it keeps lips nourished and comfortable all day. The Plum Obsession shade adds a pop of bold, classy colour suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

Specifications

Finish:
Cushion matte
Shade:
Plum Obsession
Infused with:
Rose oil
Texture:
Soft, lightweight
Coverage:
Rich and full
Skin Type:
All
Long-Wear:
Moderate
Click Here to Buy

Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick, Plum Obsession, 4.5 g

5.

LAKMÉ 9To5 Primer + Matte Lip Color Mp4 Plum Pick, 3.6 G
Loading Suggestions...

LAKMÉ 9To5 Primer + Matte Lip Color in MP4 Plum Pick combines the benefits of a primer and lipstick in one. It smooths lips, hides imperfections, and delivers intense matte colour with a single swipe. The formula lasts up to 12 hours, making it ideal for all-day wear. Plum Pick is a deep, elegant shade that enhances professional and party looks alike.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte
Shade:
Plum Pick
Built-in:
Primer
Wear:
Up to 12 hours
Texture:
Smooth
Skin Type:
All
Coverage:
Full
Transfer-Proof:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ 9To5 Primer + Matte Lip Color Mp4 Plum Pick, 3.6 G

6.

Swiss Beauty Hd Matte Pigmented Smudge Proof Lipstick | Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick | Plume House, 3.4g
Loading Suggestions...

Swiss Beauty HD Matte Lipstick delivers intense pigmentation with a soft matte finish. It glides effortlessly for even application and sets to a smudge-proof, long-lasting finish. Lightweight and comfortable on lips, the formula resists fading and bleeding. Its richly pigmented formula ensures vibrant color in just one swipe, making it perfect for everyday glam.

Specifications

Finish:
HD matte
Pigmentation:
High
Smudge-Proof:
Yes
Texture:
Smooth, lightweight
Longevity:
Long-wearing
Skin Type:
All
Coverage:
Full
Click Here to Buy

Swiss Beauty Hd Matte Pigmented Smudge Proof Lipstick | Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick | Plume House, 3.4g

FACESCANADA Ultime Pro HD Lipstick

7.

FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Hd Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer - Mulberry Magic
Loading Suggestions...

FACESCANADA Ultime Pro HD Lipstick in Mulberry Magic offers intense colour payoff with a built-in primer for a smooth, long-lasting matte finish. It delivers rich pigment in a single stroke and stays put for hours without smudging. The Mulberry Magic shade brings a deep plum hue that flatters various skin tones, perfect for making a bold style statement.

Specifications

Finish:
HD intense matte
Shade:
Mulberry Magic
Built-in:
Primer
Coverage:
Full
Wear:
Long-lasting
Texture:
Creamy matte
Smudge-Proof:
Yes
Skin Type:
All
Click Here to Buy

FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Hd Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer - Mulberry Magic

8.

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte Attack Lipstick for Women | Transferproof & Smudgeproof | Lasts upto 12hrs | Enriched With Jojoba Oil | 2gm - Plums N Roses
Loading Suggestions...

SUGAR Matte Attack Lipstick offers full-bodied matte colour in a single swipe. It delivers smooth, high-pigment coverage that’s transfer-proof and long-wearing. This lightweight formula doesn’t crack or dry out lips, offering all-day comfort with bold colour. Be it a workday or a night out, it stays fresh and vibrant, making it a versatile staple in your beauty kit.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte
Pigmentation:
High
Transfer-Proof:
Yes
Longevity:
All-day wear
Texture:
Lightweight
Comfort:
Non-drying
Skin Type:
All
Click Here to Buy

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte Attack Lipstick for Women | Transferproof & Smudgeproof | Lasts upto 12hrs | Enriched With Jojoba Oil | 2gm - Plums N Roses

Similar articles for you:

Top 8 matte eyeshadow palettes for elegant and soft eye look; Master the art of eye makeup

Top 8 nude lip glosses inspired by the glamour of the Met Gala; Our picks for you

Top 8 lip and cheek tints: Your 2-in-1 beauty essential; For lips and cheeks that glow on the go

Top 8 Lakme 9 to 5 lipsticks that stay put throughout the day; Flaunt those pout-perfect lips

 

FAQ for plum lipsticks

  • What is a plum lipstick?

    Plum lipstick refers to lip colors that range from deep purple to rich berry or wine tones. It’s a versatile shade that can be dramatic or subtle depending on the formula and finish.

  • Is plum lipstick good for everyday wear?

    Yes! Lighter plum shades or sheer finishes are perfect for daily wear. For evening or special occasions, deeper or matte plum lipsticks make a bold, elegant statement.

  • Who can wear plum lipstick?

    Plum lipstick suits all skin tones! Lighter skin tones may prefer softer plum hues with pink or mauve undertones, while deeper skin tones look stunning in bold, dark plum shades.

  • How do I choose the right plum shade for my skin tone?

    Fair skin: Try mauve or soft plum with pink undertones. Medium skin: Go for berry or wine-plum shades. Deep skin: Rich, dark plum or blackcurrant hues look stunning.

  • Will plum lipstick make my lips look smaller?

    Darker shades can make lips appear smaller, but you can balance this with gloss or a bit of highlighter in the center of your lips to add dimension.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Top 8 plum lipsticks for that bold and fierce pout; Give your lips a luxurious touch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On