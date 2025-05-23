Top 8 plum lipsticks for that bold and fierce pout; Give your lips a luxurious touch
Give your lips a luxuriously soft and supple touch with the best plum lipstick shades.
Milani Color Statement Lipstick, Shimmery Finish - Plum Rose, 3.97g View Details
₹2,867
|
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick - Sugar Plum View Details
₹2,600
|
RENEE Very Matte Lipstick - Plum, Long-Lasting, Hydrating, and Velvety Formula, Paraben-Free Lip Color for All Skin Tones View Details
₹179
|
Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick, Plum Obsession, 4.5 g View Details
₹281
|
LAKMÉ 9To5 Primer + Matte Lip Color Mp4 Plum Pick, 3.6 G View Details
₹344
|
Swiss Beauty Hd Matte Pigmented Smudge Proof Lipstick | Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick | Plume House, 3.4g View Details
₹297
|
FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Hd Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer - Mulberry Magic View Details
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte Attack Lipstick for Women | Transferproof & Smudgeproof | Lasts upto 12hrs | Enriched With Jojoba Oil | 2gm - Plums N Roses View Details
₹562
The beauty of a plum lipstick shade is that it looks just awesomely great on every skin tone and suits almost every occasion. Be it a wedding night, a date night, or just a casual night out with friends, a plum lipstick shade accentuate your style and appearance.
Just in case, you too are planning to buy a plum lipstick for yourself, you are at the right spot. We have compiled a list of top 8 plum lipsticks for you.
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Plum Rose delivers bold colour with a radiant shimmery finish. This richly pigmented lipstick glides effortlessly, offering vibrant coverage in a single swipe. This lipstick is infused with nourishing vitamins A and C, that keeps lips hydrated and soft all day, making it perfect for evening or festive wear.
Specifications
Milani Color Statement Lipstick, Shimmery Finish - Plum Rose, 3.97g
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Sugar Plum offers intense pigment with a velvety matte finish. Its full-coverage formula glides on smoothly and sets to a long-lasting wear. Sugar Plum is a deep, sophisticated shade, perfect for bold makeup looks. This lipstick delivers high-impact colour payoff without drying your lips, making it an ideal choice for daily or statement wear.
Specifications
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick - Sugar Plum
3.
RENEE Very Matte Lipstick - Plum, Long-Lasting, Hydrating, and Velvety Formula, Paraben-Free Lip Color for All Skin Tones
RENEE Very Matte Lipstick in Plum provides bold colour with an ultra-matte finish. It offers long-lasting, smudge-proof wear that stays vibrant throughout the day. The lightweight formula ensures comfort without flaking or drying. Perfect for day-to-night transitions, this plum shade brings richness and depth to your look with just one stroke.
Specifications
RENEE Very Matte Lipstick - Plum, Long-Lasting, Hydrating, and Velvety Formula, Paraben-Free Lip Color for All Skin Tones
Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick in Plum Obsession offers intense matte colour with a soft cushiony texture. The formula glides on effortlessly, giving a rich matte finish without drying out lips. Infused with rose oil extracts, it keeps lips nourished and comfortable all day. The Plum Obsession shade adds a pop of bold, classy colour suitable for both casual and formal occasions.
Specifications
Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick, Plum Obsession, 4.5 g
LAKMÉ 9To5 Primer + Matte Lip Color in MP4 Plum Pick combines the benefits of a primer and lipstick in one. It smooths lips, hides imperfections, and delivers intense matte colour with a single swipe. The formula lasts up to 12 hours, making it ideal for all-day wear. Plum Pick is a deep, elegant shade that enhances professional and party looks alike.
Specifications
LAKMÉ 9To5 Primer + Matte Lip Color Mp4 Plum Pick, 3.6 G
6.
Swiss Beauty Hd Matte Pigmented Smudge Proof Lipstick | Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick | Plume House, 3.4g
Swiss Beauty HD Matte Lipstick delivers intense pigmentation with a soft matte finish. It glides effortlessly for even application and sets to a smudge-proof, long-lasting finish. Lightweight and comfortable on lips, the formula resists fading and bleeding. Its richly pigmented formula ensures vibrant color in just one swipe, making it perfect for everyday glam.
Specifications
Swiss Beauty Hd Matte Pigmented Smudge Proof Lipstick | Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick | Plume House, 3.4g
FACESCANADA Ultime Pro HD Lipstick
FACESCANADA Ultime Pro HD Lipstick in Mulberry Magic offers intense colour payoff with a built-in primer for a smooth, long-lasting matte finish. It delivers rich pigment in a single stroke and stays put for hours without smudging. The Mulberry Magic shade brings a deep plum hue that flatters various skin tones, perfect for making a bold style statement.
Specifications
FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Hd Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer - Mulberry Magic
8.
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte Attack Lipstick for Women | Transferproof & Smudgeproof | Lasts upto 12hrs | Enriched With Jojoba Oil | 2gm - Plums N Roses
SUGAR Matte Attack Lipstick offers full-bodied matte colour in a single swipe. It delivers smooth, high-pigment coverage that’s transfer-proof and long-wearing. This lightweight formula doesn’t crack or dry out lips, offering all-day comfort with bold colour. Be it a workday or a night out, it stays fresh and vibrant, making it a versatile staple in your beauty kit.
Specifications
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte Attack Lipstick for Women | Transferproof & Smudgeproof | Lasts upto 12hrs | Enriched With Jojoba Oil | 2gm - Plums N Roses
FAQ for plum lipsticks
- What is a plum lipstick?
Plum lipstick refers to lip colors that range from deep purple to rich berry or wine tones. It’s a versatile shade that can be dramatic or subtle depending on the formula and finish.
- Is plum lipstick good for everyday wear?
Yes! Lighter plum shades or sheer finishes are perfect for daily wear. For evening or special occasions, deeper or matte plum lipsticks make a bold, elegant statement.
- Who can wear plum lipstick?
Plum lipstick suits all skin tones! Lighter skin tones may prefer softer plum hues with pink or mauve undertones, while deeper skin tones look stunning in bold, dark plum shades.
- How do I choose the right plum shade for my skin tone?
Fair skin: Try mauve or soft plum with pink undertones. Medium skin: Go for berry or wine-plum shades. Deep skin: Rich, dark plum or blackcurrant hues look stunning.
- Will plum lipstick make my lips look smaller?
Darker shades can make lips appear smaller, but you can balance this with gloss or a bit of highlighter in the center of your lips to add dimension.
