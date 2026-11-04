Restarting workouts after injury: Surgeon shares how to protect your knees and spot warning signs

An active lifestyle is always advised, which means staying active through exercise. Getting back to exercise after a long break or an injury is exciting. But it is vital that you do not pick up exactly where you left off to avoid putting extra stress on your knees.

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Instead of restarting your routine at the same intensity as before, you need to ease into it. Most importantly, especially if you are returning after an injury, you need to take extra precautions and recognise warning signs early.

Dr Nithin Kumar Bejjanki, chief arthroscopic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad, shared warning signs to watch for when restarting exercises and practical tips to protect your knees: