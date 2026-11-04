How to protect tooth enamel: Dentist reveals which foods and drinks to limit and what to look for in toothpaste
Enamel cannot repair itself once damaged. Despite being the hardest substance in the body, it is vulnerable to corrosion, making prevention important.
Your diet influences your health. Spicy foods may upset your stomach; greasy meals can leave you feeling heavy. Similarly, some foods and drinks can affect your teeth, especially your enamel, the hard outer layer that protects them.
ALSO READ: Regular brushing may not work for everyone: Dentist shares 6 groups who need gentler oral care
Despite brushing regularly, frequent consumption of acidic foods and beverages can put your dental health at risk, especially your enamel, the hard outer layer that protects your teeth. As enamel wears away, your teeth may become more sensitive to hot and cold foods and drinks and appear yellower.
Dr Amit Uday Bhandarwar (MDS Oral Pathology), OroSmyle Dental Clinics, Navi Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of protecting enamel and highlighted foods and drinks to be careful of.
Why should enamel be protected?
Describing what enamel does and why damage it is a major concern, Dr Bhandarwar said, "Enamel is a dense mineral layer that shields them from daily wear and tear. Its translucent nature gives teeth their sparkle naturally, subtly revealing the colour of the dentine beneath, which can range from soft yellow to a cool bluish white. But here’s the part many of us don’t know: tooth enamel has no living cells and therefore cannot regenerate or repair itself once damaged, so once your tooth enamel is gone, it is gone forever. That is why enamel erosion must not go unnoticed.”
This means that despite being the hardest substance in the human body, enamel is still vulnerable to erosion, and once it wears away, the loss is difficult to reverse.
Which foods and beverages should you limit?
The expert cautioned that frequent consumption of acidic foods and beverages, including tea, coffee, cola, pickles, and citrus fruits, can soften the enamel, leading to erosion.
What happens if enamel is eroded?
Enamel erosion can develop silently. Dr Bhandarwar described that it may not cause noticeable pain or symptoms in its early stages. As it progresses, teeth may become more sensitive, appear yellower, and be at greater risk of cavities.
What is an ‘enamel-smart’ toothpaste?
Using the right brushing technique and limiting acidic foods and beverages can help protect your teeth. Choosing the right toothpaste is essential; the one that helps strengthen enamel and support remineralisation, the process of replenishing lost minerals.
Dr Bhandarwar described the formulation of ‘enamel-smart toothpaste,’"An 'enamel-smart' toothpaste is a toothpaste that is formulated for enamel protection and contains an optimised fluoride formulation that helps strengthen, remineralise, protect and rebuild the enamel surface.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.