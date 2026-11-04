How to protect tooth enamel: Dentist reveals which foods and drinks to limit and what to look for in toothpaste

Your diet influences your health. Spicy foods may upset your stomach; greasy meals can leave you feeling heavy. Similarly, some foods and drinks can affect your teeth, especially your enamel, the hard outer layer that protects them.

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Despite brushing regularly, frequent consumption of acidic foods and beverages can put your dental health at risk, especially your enamel, the hard outer layer that protects your teeth. As enamel wears away, your teeth may become more sensitive to hot and cold foods and drinks and appear yellower.

Dr Amit Uday Bhandarwar (MDS Oral Pathology), OroSmyle Dental Clinics, Navi Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of protecting enamel and highlighted foods and drinks to be careful of.

Why should enamel be protected? Describing what enamel does and why damage it is a major concern, Dr Bhandarwar said, "Enamel is a dense mineral layer that shields them from daily wear and tear. Its translucent nature gives teeth their sparkle naturally, subtly revealing the colour of the dentine beneath, which can range from soft yellow to a cool bluish white. But here’s the part many of us don’t know: tooth enamel has no living cells and therefore cannot regenerate or repair itself once damaged, so once your tooth enamel is gone, it is gone forever. That is why enamel erosion must not go unnoticed.”

This means that despite being the hardest substance in the human body, enamel is still vulnerable to erosion, and once it wears away, the loss is difficult to reverse.