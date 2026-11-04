Washing vs dry cleaning: How to choose the right cleaning method for silk, woollens and everyday clothes

Wardrobes are full of a variety of fabrics, each catering to a different occasion: cotton shirts for work, silk sarees for bridal showers, and woollen jackets for chilly days. Just as these garments serve different purposes, they also have different cleaning needs. If everything is lumped together into the washing machine, risks of damaging colour and texture may be serious.

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You need to understand the difference between dry cleaning and washing. Otherwise, you risk shortening your clothes' lifespan. Deciding which clothes to wash at home and which require professional care requires due diligence.

Nishant Tripathi, founder and CEO of Dhobilite, a technology-enabled laundry and dry-cleaning business, walked us through choosing the right cleaning method for different fabrics and avoiding common mistakes.

Tripathi flagged the biggest laundry mistake: “We often treat washing and dry cleaning as interchangeable ways of cleaning clothes. They are not.”

Here's his guide on how to distinguish between washing and dry cleaning for each fabric: