Tyla wows in glittering bindi and saree-inspired look hand-stitched by her ‘twin’ Nancy Tyagi during India visit. Pics

Grammy-winning singer Tyla, known for hit tracks like Chanel, Water and Shake Ah, landed in Mumbai recently ahead of her concert. On December 7, she performed a 60-minute pop spectacle for her fans in Mumbai. Singer Tyla wore a saree during her India visit.

However, the highlight of her India visit was the gorgeous saree-inspired ensemble she wore. The outfit was designed by 23-year-old fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, who hand-stitched Tyla's look. Let's get into the details.

Nancy Tyagi designs a saree look for Tyla

On December 8, Tyla shared several pictures and videos of her saree look on Instagram, raving about Nancy and her creation. “SAY YOU LUV ME PUT ME IN @nancytyagi___ Went to India for the first time twin stayed up all night designing and hand making this Saree inspired look 4 me…She is insane ilyyyy Why this song banginggggg,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Nancy first teased the news by sharing a reaction video of Tyla seeing her dress for the first time. “Did we just design an outfit for TYLA???,” Nancy wrote. She also posted a video – titled ‘POV: When you make a baddie wear a bindi’ – where she can be seen putting a bindi on the singer's forehead. “@tyla looked so cute in this bindi,” Nancy captioned the clip.

All about Tyla's outfit

Nancy dressed Tyla in a mint-green, see-through ensemble that marries the traditional silhouette of a saree with the modern elegance of a gown. It features a pre-draped pallu, a low-rise waist, a figure-hugging skirt with pleats on the front, a floor-grazing train, and a thigh-high slit showing off her leg.

Tyla wore the saree-inspired ensemble with a bralette-styled blouse featuring a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and a fitted silhouette. The glittering sequins, delicate embroidery, and the see-through silhouette all contribute to the outfit's feminine elegance.

Lastly, the singer accessorised the ensemble with embellished pumps, bejewelled nails, bracelets, dainty haath phool, a choker necklace, dangling earrings, and a gemstone-adorned bindi.

With her tresses styled in braids, she chose winged eyeliner, feathered brows, shimmery eyeshadow, glossy caramel lips, blushed cheeks, and a beaming highlighter for a glamorous look.

Netizens, along with Diet Sabya and other celebs, praised the fashion moment. The fashion page wrote, "Method dressing who? She said she hath arrived to the motherland and did not come to play. Miss ma’am Tyla Laura Seethal (yes, that’s her real name) in her “seksy seksy” (IYKYK) “THAT IS NOT A SAREE” saree moment in Bombay. The bindi, the barely-there va-va-voom apsara drapes by 23-year-old Nancy Tyagi, the audacity of it all? Done. Finished. Pack it up."

Someone commented, "Nancy Tyagi is SOMETHING ELSE!!! she is just too too talented and amazing." Actor Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Oh my gawddddd." Another user wrote, "Coloured people embodying their different ancestry is my favourite thing."