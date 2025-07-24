Uorfi Javed reveals her 'face without fillers or swelling' for the first time: 'Not used to seeing my lips like that'

Uorfi Javed, who recently underwent a lip filler dissolving procedure to fix her misaligned lips caused by the asymmetrical displacement of the filler, shared the behind-the-scenes process of the treatment. The initial skin's reaction to the procedure on her face was seemingly quite drastic, causing her lower cheeks and lips to swell up painfully. As a result, she received a fair bit of trolling for her appearance as people assumed her swollen face was permanent, and a result of cosmetic treatment gone wrong. ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed's filler dissolving procedure to fix misaligned lips leaves her face painfully swollen and red Uorfi Javed's face and lips became swollen (left) after the lip filler dissolving procedure for the initial days, but her latest picture (right) shows her new lips back to normal.(PC: IG/@urf7i)

Now, Uorfi has responded to the trolls with her latest Instagram post on June 24, flaunting her ‘filler-free lips and face for the first time’. She captioned the photo dump, "All the trolling and the memes , honestly I had a good laugh ! Here you go this is my face without the fillers or swelling now, not used to seeing my face or lips like that. I’ve used a lip plumper here tho."

Her lips in the latest pictures and video may not appear drastically different, as Uorfi admitted in the caption that she had applied a lip-plumping gloss for a subtle fuller effect. Since she has had her lip fillers for quite some time now, almost nine years, this new filler-free lip look is new to her as well, which she candidly acknowledged in the caption.

What did Uorfi wear for her new lip debut?

Uorfi Javed dropped whimsical style vibes as she debuted her new look by wearing a romantic, cottagecore dress. It's a classic blue-and-white gingham check dress with a dainty sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and off-shoulder puffed sleeves. She completed the look with soft curly locks and generous blush for makeup. The entire ensemble was perfectly in tune with the subtle look she’s aiming for her lips.

How did internet react?

Instagram users lauded her look and appreciated the change. One Instagram user commented, “Natural face is nice for you,” while another seconded, “You're looking really pretty without the fillers too.”

Another appreciated her courage to be so transparent about the whole process, from the uncomfortable swelling to the final results. They said, “The fact that she is doing all this infront of our eyes guts.”

One person pointed out the visible transformation in Uorfi’s appearance and also highlighted the hypocrisy of the trolls. They wrote, “Bhai kitni Sundar ho gyi troll krne wale kaha gye ab bolo (She’s become so beautiful, where are the trolls now).”