Uorfi Javed unleashes her most bizarre outfit so far: A galactic octopus bodysuit with rotating tentacles

Uorfi Javed is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. She can use any random daily thing to convert to an attire and rock it to perfection. From her digital ensembles to wearing a shirt dress, to keeping to chic in an embellished bodice, to making a rose a muse in a pink attire, Uorfi can do it all. The actor is the paparazzi’s favourite for the right reasons – she always has something interesting to wear. Uorfi's dressing choices and fashion sense are slammed as well as appreciated by the audience. But noone can take away the fact that they are immensely creative and thoughtful. Uorfi’s Wednesday attire blew our minds, and we are still busy figuring out how it is happening. Uorfi wore a galactic octopus suit with rotating tentacles for her Wednesday attire, and we are busy staring at it. (Instagram/@viralbhayani)

Here's what Uorfi Javed wore:

Uorfi wore a galactic octopus suit with rotating tentacles for her Wednesday attire, and we are busy gaping at it. Uorfi’s ensemble features a black bodysuit with galactic print on it throughout. However, what blew our minds was the fact that the bodysuit came with matching tentacles with rotating features. Uorfi posed for the cameras as she let the tentacles of her bodysuit rotate continuously. Take a look at her attire here.

How netiens reacted to Uorfi Javed's bodysuit

Uorfi accessorised her look in silver earrings, and multicoloured heels. Uorfi wore her tresses into a tight bun with curly fringes adorning one side. Uorfi sported her smile for the cameras patiently, while showing off her attire, before walking away. In no time, Viral Bhayani – a paparazzi’s Instagram video featuring Uorfi’s attire, was filled with likes and comments. Netizens appreciated her with heart and starry-eyed emoticons for her creative attire. One netizen posted fire emoticons in support of her attire. Another netizen commented with multiple red heart and starry-eyed emoticons. Needless to explain why Uorfi is every fashion lover’s favourite – her attires are gutsy, creative and extremely thoughtful.

