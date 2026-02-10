Edit Profile
    Valentine's Day special: Long-lasting perfumes for men to stay fragrant throughout a date night

    A long-lasting perfume stays on your clothes and body throughout your date night, helping you smell great. Here are the top 8 perfumes for men.

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 12:01 PM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    Valentine’s Day is almost here, and we’re sure your outfit plans are already sorted: the trendy jacket, the little red dress, all checked off. But there’s one detail you don’t want to miss: your fragrance. From deep woody notes that stay with you all night to sweet florals your date can’t get enough of, every scent tells its own love story.

    Long-lasting perfumes for men to try this Valentine's Day (Unsplash)
    Long-lasting perfumes for men to try this Valentine's Day (Unsplash)

    With plenty of options available in the market, choosing a perfume might seem like a daunting task. So, if you want to invest in a good and long-lasting perfume but are unsure of which one to choose, HT Shop Now is here to help. This shortlist of the top 8 long-lasting perfumes for both men and women is sure to stay with you, so you don't really have to worry about reapplying your scent in the middle of your romantic conversations.

    How we've chosen the top perfumes for men?

    Customer ratings and reviews: The most crucial factor to consider while selecting perfumes is the customer ratings and reviews mentioned on Amazon India. All the perfumes mentioned below have 4-star-plus ratings and higher reviews.

    Pricing: We have listed down the perfumes on the basis of their pricing. Most of the selected perfumes are in the price bracket of 2,500 to 10,000.

    Availability: We selected these perfumes based on their availability. All the top 8 picks will get delivered to you before Valentine's Day.

    Top 8 long-lasting perfumes for men

    Armaf Club De Nuit Intense Man Eau De Parfum gives a bold, smoky-woody fragrance that is simply perfect for your date night. The scent opens with fresh citrus notes, transitions into a rich heart of birch and jasmine, and settles into a long-lasting musky base. Most customers love its strong projection and all-day performance, often calling it ‘a compliment magnet’. Many reviewers praise its luxury feel at an affordable price, making it a top choice for your Valentine's Date night.

    Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense is crafted for men who enjoy intense, seductive scents, which makes it a perfect pick for your date night. This fragrance blends spicy cardamom, warm toffee, and amber woods for a powerful, long-lasting impression. Customers on Amazon India love its excellent longevity and magnetic appeal, especially for night outings. It is long-lasting and stays for hours, perfect for your long Valentine's dinner dates.

    RASASI Wood Hawas M Cologne Spray for Men combines aquatic freshness with deep woody and musky tones. Its scent feels energetic yet refined, making it ideal for both work and casual wear. It has top notes of Bergamot and Orange blossom, this perfume blends into the heart notes of Cinnamon and Marine, and the lasting notes of Sandalwood, Cedar, Amber Wood and Ambergris. Customers appreciate its smooth blend and long-lasting nature. This perfume is affordable, long-lasting, and gives excellent value compared to high-end designer fragrances.

    When thinking of a dinner date with your Valentine, you can never go wrong with the Skinn By Titan Raw Perfume. It offers a clean, fresh, and modern fragrance designed for everyday confidence. With crisp citrus, watery notes, and a subtle woody base, it feels light yet lasting. Customers highlight its balanced scent and decent longevity, making it a reliable choice for your Valentine's Day date. Many users describe it as fresh and classy, ideal for men who prefer subtle elegance over overpowering aromas.

    Davidoff Cool Water for Men is a timeless fragrance known for its fresh aquatic and aromatic notes. It opens with mint and lavender, followed by a clean, woody base that feels invigorating. Customers consistently praise its refreshing scent and versatility, calling it perfect for daily wear. Most users appreciate its cool, masculine feel and balanced longevity; however, its higher price could be a consideration.

    Ajmal Aristocrat EDP Fresh Perfume for Men delivers a vibrant, modern scent that opens with crisp citrus notes of watermelon, lime, and bergamot. Blended with floral musk and anchored by warm cedarwood, amber, oud, and patchouli, this fragrance balances freshness with subtle sophistication. When thinking of a long-lasting perfume that does justice to your dinner dates, this has to be your pick. Customers praise its classy aroma and elegant bottle, though some note moderate longevity and suggest it’s best for fresh, everyday occasions.

    Lattafa Fakhar Long Lasting Perfume offers a sophisticated blend of fresh, spicy, and woody notes designed to last all day. This fragrance feels modern and versatile, suitable for both daytime and evening wear, but perfect for your dinner date. Customers appreciate its impressive longevity and smooth projection, often comparing it to high-end designer scents and offers great value for money.

    Carolina Herrera Bad Boy is a daring fragrance that balances freshness, spice, and deep woody warmth, perfect for your romantic dates. Featuring notes of bergamot, pepper, cocoa, and tonka bean, it creates a bold yet smooth scent trail. Customers love its unique character and strong longevity. Reviews highlight its luxurious feel and seductive appeal, making it a popular choice for evenings, parties, and confident statement-making moments.

    FAQ: Long Lasting Perfume for Men
    Long-lasting perfumes usually have higher concentrations, like Eau de Parfum and strong base notes such as oud, amber, musk, or woods.
    Apply perfume on pulse points, moisturise skin before spraying, and avoid rubbing the fragrance after application.
    Yes, Eau de Parfum generally lasts longer because it contains a higher concentration of fragrance oils.
    Typically, 4–6 sprays are enough, depending on the perfume’s strength and your environment.
    Woody, musky, amber, leather, and oud notes tend to last longer than fresh or citrus notes.

