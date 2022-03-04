Vidya Balan lays silk saree fashion goals in latest throwback picture

Sarees have undoubtedly been the hottest ethnic fashion fad last year with homegrown designer labels giving the six yards of elegance a sexy and contemporary twist and Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has been our go-to fashion inspo whenever it came to taking style cues for draping a silk saree. Silk sarees with big bold border are going to be the hot trend now and who better to take fashion cues from than Vidya whose latest throwback picture in a mustard silk saree lays style inspo to accentuate the traditional drape.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared a throwback picture that showed her lounging effortlessly while putting her sartorial foot forward in a silk saree. The picture featured the diva dolled up in a chrome yellow blouse that came with three-quarter baggy sleeves and was layered with a matching golden-mustard saree.

The lustrous saree sported an olive green and black border while the pallu ended in multi-coloured hues. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Vidya accessorised her look with a pair of silver jhumkis to ace the ethnic vibe.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Vidya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She rounded off the look with a black bindi and captioned the picture, “#SareeNotSorry I will always continue doing #throwbackthursdays (sic).”

Sarees, especially organza and silk sarees with their luxurious lustre, have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and Bollywood divas have been giving it their own sultry spin this wedding season. Their crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear with latest looks encourages the fashion enthusiast in us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap.