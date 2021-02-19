Vidya Balan's 4k quirky saree has an actual usable pocket, read that again

It is time to take style cues from the one true saree connoisseur Vidya Balan. From slaying in a classic six-yards to making a quirky saree red carpet ready, the actor has a way with everything. Lately, for digital promotions, Vidya has been donning a lot of sarees and adding a funky twist to them.

Her latest successful fashion moment features a stunning black and red number. For the virtual event, the actor wore a handloom cotton saree. The thing that makes the saree extremely special is, wait for it, it has a pocket. Yes, you read that right. Saree with a usable pocket and that too, adorned with handcrafted Frida Kahlo on it. The saree had pre-stitched pleats and it was draped over a colourful frill skirt adding more character to the ensemble.

The saree also had a red border matching the pocket and Vidya tied a piece of long thin black-coloured cloth on her waist as a belt. She paired the saree with a full-sleeved blouse. The actor accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement silver earrings teamed with a chunky matching bracelet and a ring. She left her slick middle-parted hair down and glammed up the look a bit with subtle smokey eyes teamed with a little blush and nude lipstick.

This is one of our favourite looks by Vidya Balan. Don’t you agree?

Vidya's statement saree is by the homegrown brand NandiDimps and is worth ₹4,000.

VIdya Balans saree is worth ₹4k(nandidimps.com)

Check out some of the other times Vidya Balan wore a saree and left everyone speechless:

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in the film Shakuntala Devi. The 2020 Amazon Prime release also starred Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include the film Sherni which is being directed by Amit V. Masurkar.

