Virat Kolhi debuts fresh haircut on Holi 2025, his ‘GOAT energy’ is hard to miss: 'Looking razor sharp'

Virat Kohli fans were in for a treat on Holi 2025. The Indian cricketer debuted his fresh look ahead of the festival, and fans can't get enough of it. On March 13, Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Virat Kohli's 'razor sharp' haircut. In his caption, he wrote, “The GOAT (Greatest of All Time) energy! (Fire emojis). Fresh snip for one and only Virat Kohli... looking razor sharp!” Also read | Virat Kohli sports new hairstyle, ditches quiff for soft waves with side fade: Fans can't wait to copy his look Virat Kolhi's new haircut wows fans; take a closer look ahead. (Instagram/ Aalim Hakim)

All about Virat Kohli's haircut

Virat's haircut involves trimming the hair on the sides and back extremely close to the skin, creating a seamless blend between the hair and skin. The look is completed with his signature moustache and a well-defined beard that accentuates his sleek jawline. Men take notes! A razor fade like Virat's is a stylish and modern haircut that can enhance your appearance and boost your confidence.

Reactions to Virat's latest hair pics

Reacting to Aalim Hakim's Instagram post, a fan wrote, “Most handsome person Virat Kohli.” Another commented, “King Kohli, love from Pakistan.” A fan also said for Virat, “He doesn’t have an aura. He is aura himself.” Someone said the cricketer could give Bollywood actors tough competition, writing, “King Kohli eats 100x >>>> Bollywood actors.” Many fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

This is not the first time fans have showered love on Virat's haircut. The Indian cricketer debuted a fresh look ahead of the IPL 2024 season: a modern mullet, which was also crafted by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Many on social media praised his look. He got a similar look in August 2022, before the Asia Cup, and again on his 35th birthday in November 2023. Both times, hardcore Virat fans applauded his trendy look.