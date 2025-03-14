Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kolhi debuts fresh haircut on Holi 2025, his ‘GOAT energy’ is hard to miss: 'Looking razor sharp'

BySanya Panwar
Mar 14, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Virat Kohli's haircut once again spotlights his ‘GOAT energy’, making waves on the internet. Take a closer look at the cricketer's latest hairstyle.

Virat Kohli fans were in for a treat on Holi 2025. The Indian cricketer debuted his fresh look ahead of the festival, and fans can't get enough of it. On March 13, Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Virat Kohli's 'razor sharp' haircut. In his caption, he wrote, “The GOAT (Greatest of All Time) energy! (Fire emojis). Fresh snip for one and only Virat Kohli... looking razor sharp!” Also read | Virat Kohli sports new hairstyle, ditches quiff for soft waves with side fade: Fans can't wait to copy his look

Virat Kolhi's new haircut wows fans; take a closer look ahead. (Instagram/ Aalim Hakim)
Virat Kolhi's new haircut wows fans; take a closer look ahead. (Instagram/ Aalim Hakim)

All about Virat Kohli's haircut

Virat's haircut involves trimming the hair on the sides and back extremely close to the skin, creating a seamless blend between the hair and skin. The look is completed with his signature moustache and a well-defined beard that accentuates his sleek jawline. Men take notes! A razor fade like Virat's is a stylish and modern haircut that can enhance your appearance and boost your confidence.

Reactions to Virat's latest hair pics

Reacting to Aalim Hakim's Instagram post, a fan wrote, “Most handsome person Virat Kohli.” Another commented, “King Kohli, love from Pakistan.” A fan also said for Virat, “He doesn’t have an aura. He is aura himself.” Someone said the cricketer could give Bollywood actors tough competition, writing, “King Kohli eats 100x >>>> Bollywood actors.” Many fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

This is not the first time fans have showered love on Virat's haircut. The Indian cricketer debuted a fresh look ahead of the IPL 2024 season: a modern mullet, which was also crafted by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Many on social media praised his look. He got a similar look in August 2022, before the Asia Cup, and again on his 35th birthday in November 2023. Both times, hardcore Virat fans applauded his trendy look.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On