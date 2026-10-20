What 10 Flights This Year Taught Me About Chic & Comfortable Airport Style (and It Does Not Involve Sweatpants)

Having crossed multiple time zones, navigated endless security queues, and survived tight transit runs this year, I’ve learned a crucial lesson: if an outfit pinches, pulls, or rides up while you’re sitting in your living room, it will be ten times worse at 30,000 feet.

I've been flying a lot lately, so I think I might have figured out a way to dress up for airports which does not include joggers.

Quick Takeaways: Fabrics matter: Skip synthetic blends and pure linen; opt for thermo-regulating Lyocell (Tencel), Modal, or organic cotton.

Ditch the sweatpants & jumpsuits: Swap restrictive denim or impractical jumpsuits for wide-leg knit trousers and zip/button layering.

Smart accessories: Choose cushioned slip-on shoes for security queues and a sleek crossbody bag for quick passport access. We’ve all seen celebrities stepping out in picture-perfect airport outfits - stiff denim, chunky boots, tailored jumpsuits, and sky-high heels. While these looks might work for a quick photo op, they’re hardly practical when you’re stuck on a long-haul flight for hours. But dressing comfortably doesn’t mean you have to settle for baggy joggers or oversized sweatpants. You can look effortlessly elevated while feeling like you’re in pajamas.

Here is how to master the art of polished, functional travel style.

The Science of In-Flight Comfort & Fabrics Aeroplane cabins are environmental extremes. At cruising altitude, planes pull in high-altitude air with virtually no moisture. Cabin humidity typically hovers between 10% and 20% - drier than most deserts, which average around 25%. On top of that, cabins are notoriously freezing, with temperatures varying between your departure city, the chilly aeroplane cabin, and your destination.

Understanding fabric science is the secret to surviving these conditions:

Fabrics to Avoid Popular Synthetics (Polyester, Nylon, Acrylic): These fibres are hydrophobic; they repel water rather than breathing. They trap perspiration against your skin, making you feel sticky, sweaty, and chilled.

Pure Linen: While breathable, it wrinkles easily as soon as you sit down, making your outfit look creased before your flight has even begun. Fabrics to Choose Hygroscopic & Thermo-Regulating Fibres: Look for Lyocell (Tencel), Modal, and long-staple organic cotton. These fibres absorb moisture vapour directly into their core and release it outward without feeling damp, regulating your body temperature across wildly changing climates. Footwear: Skip the Complex Laces and Heavy Boots Navigating airports requires walking miles across hard tiled floors, waiting in security lines, and occasionally sprinting to a tight connection. Soft-soled cushioning is mandatory for your joints and feet.

Why I Avoid Heavy Boots & High-Top Sneakers: Bulky sneakers and lace-up shoes can be a hassle at airport security, especially when you have to repeatedly untie and retie them while navigating a crowded queue

My Go-To Choice: Soft-soled, cushioned flats, flexible loafers, or sleek slip-on sneakers. They deliver a polished, structured look on the outside, offer the thick sole support your feet need for fast walking, and allow you to slip through security effortlessly. Personal Travel Tip: I am someone who loves to sit with my legs folded and tucked up in my seat during a long flight. Soft, flexible uppers and soft soles accommodate tucked seating positions far better than stiff, heavy footwear.

Smart Layering & Functionality When travelling, comfort comes down to choosing pieces that are practical, easy to wear and adaptable to changing conditions.