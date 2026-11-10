Getting shorter with age: Doctor reveals when height loss may signal weakened bones

You may notice your grandparents slouching or appearing significantly shorter than they once were. Height loss can occur as one ages, but a noticeable reduction in height may be a sign of an underlying bone health problem and should not be dismissed as a normal part of ageing.

Dr G V Reddy, consultant in orthopaedics at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, walked us through what kind of height reduction is normal and what is not.

He said a small reduction in height over the years can be normal, but a noticeable loss may signal osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and makes them more likely to fracture.

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How can weakened bones affect your height? Dr Reddy noted that height loss needs attention even when it occurs without a fall or an obvious injury. In some people, the first sign of weakened bones is a spinal fracture that causes little or no pain.

Describing what causes the height decrease, he said, "The spine is made up of small bones called vertebrae, which support your body and protect the spinal cord. Osteoporosis reduces bone strength and makes these vertebrae more vulnerable to compression fractures. When a vertebra weakens and collapses partially, your height can decrease."

Signs that your height may be reducing include your trousers seeming longer, your back appearing more rounded, or finding yourself leaning forward while standing. These changes happen over time, making them easy to overlook.

Aside from osteoporosis, height loss can also be caused by changes in the discs between your vertebrae, poor posture and other spinal conditions.

When should you be worried about height loss? The specialist revealed when height loss should be treated as a serious issue: "Losing a small amount of height as you age can be common. A reduction of around 2 cm over time may warrant discussion with your doctor, particularly if you have other risk factors for osteoporosis. A loss of 4 cm or more compared with your height in early adulthood is a recognised reason to investigate possible vertebral fractures.”

For diagnosis, the doctor could recommend: