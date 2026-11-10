Pet obesity can go unnoticed: Vet highlights hidden health risks and the need for regular check-ups

Being overweight or obese can lead to many health issues, and the same is true for pets. You might find it endearing when your pet gains weight and looks chubby and fluffy, perfect for cuddles. But excess weight may put additional strain on their joints and increase the risk of health problems that are not immediately visible.

Pet obesity is easy to overlook, especially when the gradual weight gain is mistaken for harmless cute chubiness. Dr Maneesh Kumar Gupta, MD and founder of VETLAB, highlighted the scale of the concern.

"Global veterinary data compiled by the World Pet Obesity Association places 40 to 60 per cent of dogs and cats in the overweight or obese range across clinics in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. India barely features in that evidence; the problem exists but has rarely been measured,” he said.

His observation points to a gap in understanding how widespread pet obesity is in India. Limited data does not mean it is absent. It has just not been studied as much.

Why can weight gain go unnoticed? When you see your pet every day, it may be tough to spot changes, especially as weight gain is so gradual. Moreover, some breeds are naturally chubbier and fluffier, which may make it hard to spot the weight gain.

Dr Gupta said, “Part of the difficulty is that weight gain in pets is gradual, and the comparison point keeps moving. A dog that has put on fifteen per cent of its body weight across two years still looks like the same dog to the household that feeds it daily.”

He highlighted that the number on the weighing scale does not tell the whole story. “Body condition scoring, which assesses fat cover by feel rather than by the number on a weighing scale, exists precisely because weight alone is an unreliable measure.”