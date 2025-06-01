What was Sonu Sood's question and Miss Thailand's answer that won her Miss World 2025 crown? Find out here

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad on Saturday. She won the title not just for her unmatched beauty but also for her sharp mind and intelligence. During the question-answer round, she was asked a poignant question by judge Sonu Sood and her answer won over all. Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand crowned Miss World 2025, in Hyderabad on Saturday.(Mohammed Aleemuddin)

What was Miss Thailand asked?

Sood wanted to know what her Miss World journey taught her about the truth and personal responsibility in shaping how the stories are told.

Opal responded, “Be the person that someone or the other will look up to."

"I always believe that no matter who you are and no matter how old you are, no matter what title you hold in your life, there is always a person next to you -- whether it's a child, whether it's an adult, it could even be your own parents -- that look up to you in a way. And the best way to lead people is to lead with their gracefulness in your actions. That is the best thing we can do to the people around us and in our world," said the 72nd Miss World.

Opal was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 on April 22, just a week before she departed to Hyderabad to participate in the 72nd edition of the Miss World. She has also represented her country in Miss Universe 2024, finishing third runner-up.

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri celebrates with other contestants after being crowned Miss World at the 72nd Miss World finale in Hyderabad, India, May 31, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)

What were others asked?

Miss World first runner-up Hasset Dereje from Ethiopia is the first ever from her country too to have reached this far in the Miss World contest. Ethiopia started sending representatives from 2003 onwards, according to the Miss World website.

Answering a member of the jury, actor Rana Daggubati's question on what it means to be a beauty queen, Dereje said she holds "so much pride" in being the first in her country to come this far.

"A lot of people think Miss World is just another pageant, another beauty contest. But it is more than that. There are so many children and mothers behind me that get so many things from me from standing here. I am the first ever Ethiopian to ever make it this far and I hold so much pride in it," answered Dereje.

About Miss World 2025

The 72nd Miss World grand finale was a night of glamour, celebration, and purpose. Hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar, the event brought together global icons and local stars in a dazzling ceremony.

Miss World 2022 Krystyna Pyszkova, who crowned her successor, took a moment to reflect on the power of ambition, urging young women everywhere to dream big and believe in those dreams. One of the evening’s most meaningful recognitions, the Beauty with a Purpose Award, went to Monica Kezia Sembiring from Indonesia.

Actor Daggubati took the stage to present the Miss World Humanitarian Award to Sonu Sood for his impactful contributions to society.

The esteemed panel of jurors included Sudha Reddy, Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose 2025; actor Namrata Shirodkar; Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar; and Telangana’s Special Chief Secretary for Tourism, Jayesh Ranjan. Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, led the jury and revealed the new Miss World.

Entertainment lit up the stage as Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter performed a vibrant medley of Hindi and Telugu hits, including the Oscar-winning number *Naatu Naatu*.

Among the high-profile guests were Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and superstar Chiranjeevi, who arrived with his wife, Surekha.

The evening also featured a stunning runway segment, where contestants showcased elegant evening gowns crafted exclusively for the finale.

