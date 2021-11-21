What’s a celebration without shine and sparkle

Last year’s celebrations on Dhanteras were subdued, 2020 was all about staying in and relaxing in sweats and slippers, and purchasing earrings and necklaces on an impulse, but 2021 has a fresh energy, vigour and zeal to it and many of us are ready to dress to the nines this season even if it comes with wearing a mask.

“The most awaited festival is no farther and the shopping list especially by women is never ending, and keeping that in mind we have Designed such jewelry pieces that would definitely feel like wardrobe satisfaction. This Diwali is unquestionably different from previous years, as people were locked behind closed doors last Diwali, and this time the celebration is taking place with all the prevention,” says Megha Rawat, Founder & Creative Head at Mirana Jewels.

Whether you’re layering on your jewellery or letting a statement piece shine all on its own, we bring you jewellery trends so that you start shopping for winter. Days of impulse buying and waiting for that one occasion to wear are over, it’s time to flaunt those pieces.

Go bold with choker

“During this festive season Chokers are a hot pick. Handcrafted Chokers combined with your favourite gemstones create a standout piece. Whether you pair them with a heavily embroidered attire or a low-necked sari blouse, these chokers will help you steal repeated glances at your festive soiree,” says Jewellery Designer Archana Aggarwal.

Chokers have always enjoyed the occasional resurgence; elegant and transformative chokers are sure to become your BFF this season. “In the current scenario, we are experiencing an increase in demand for ancestral designs and finesse artistry among customers. Amalgamation of opulence and intricacy of Indian heritage are much liked that depict an essence of a heirloom piece passed on over years. We observed customers demanding floral Jadau set chokers with Motifs of lotus buds, peacocks and crescent with semi-precious emeralds and pearl clusters that add royal charm to chokers,” says Sunaina Ramisetty, jewellery designer at Paksha. A cascading choker fits perfectly for all occasions. One can style it with traditional, indo-western as well as formal ensembles. Choker with intricate detailing studded with fine polkis and semi-precious Kempu stones are a big head-turner.

Elegant pearls

Pearls have an exquisite charm and are evergreen, but this year, skip the classic strand and go for more unique styles. Play up your pearls, in a new way and fall in love with this classic look all over again. Go for a more unique drop earring, or a square shaped pearl. Also, the single pearl bead really stands out. “The best choice for this festive season is casual yet forever charming, pearl necklaces. The pearls create a luxurious look to every outfit worn with and look mesmerizing especially when styled with some festive special attire like a light weight lehenga or a sharara suit. It is an excellent combination of elegance and beauty,” says Pawan Gupta, Director, a jewellery chain.

Layering it right

One thing that the numerous zoom calls taught us was there’s no such thing as too much jewellery. Layering your jewellery has been on the top of the charts ever since video calls became legit. “With layering being in trend you can stack up your jewellery to give your outfit a glamorous and heavy look. Add a pop of colour to your outfits with pastel jewellery. And if you just want to have a minimal look, wear a heavy pair of earrings that’ll be statement enough,” says Nilofar Jacques, Anayah Jewellery.

Temple jewellery

Pieces featuring motifs of gods and goddesses in elegant designs lends a certain regal charm to any ensemble. Add a contemporary twist to classic temple jewellery with edgy and elaborate designs. “Temple jewellery has made an exciting and stylish entry back in the business but not just your regular traditional type but a more versatile and edgy twist to it. Layered temple jewellery with colourful beads adds a modern spunk to your outfit,” says Rohan Sharma, Managing Director, a leading jewellery chain. One could easily wear a temple jewellery on a button down shirt, or style temple earrings with a kurta