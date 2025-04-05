Who is Tamanna Katoch? The model who outshone Janhvi Kapoor with her fierce walk at Lakmé Fashion Week

Janhvi Kapoor's ramp walk at the Lakmé Fashion Week, held on March 29, 2025, set the internet abuzz. But stealing a fair share of the spotlight was none other than Tamanna Katoch, the model who walked right behind the actor and wowed everyone with her striking supermodel-like presence. As the internet can't seem to get enough of her, let's take a closer look at who she is. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor and Rahul Mishra pair traditional Bandhani print with bodycon dress at Lakme Fashion Week. Watch ) Tamanna Katoch shines at Lakmé Fashion Week, stealing spotlight from Janhvi Kapoor. (Instagram)

Who is Tamanna Katoch?

Tamanna Katoch is a model based in New Delhi. As per her LinkedIn profile, she completed her schooling at Queen Mary's School, Tis Hazari. She went on to pursue a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Lingaya's Lalita Devi Institute of Management & Sciences, graduating in 2018.

Before turning heads at the recent fashion show, Tamanna had already made her mark in the fashion world. She has walked the ramp for renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Ankita Jain, Sulakshna Monga, and several others. Beyond the runway, she has also been featured in brand campaigns for mobile phones and popular clothing labels.

A quick scroll through her Instagram is enough to sense Tamanna's strong grip on her craft. She was also a contestant on India's Next Top Model Season 4, where she showcased her talent and versatility. She maintains a low-key social media presence, with her Instagram bio stating, "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." She also enjoys a following of over 72.7K.

How internet reacted

Tamanna shared a snippet of her Lakmé Fashion Week ramp walk with her Instagram fam on April 1, and it instantly took off, racking up tons of likes and comments. Actor Mrunal Thakur dropped a comment saying, "Wow, you killed it, T :)" while another user wrote, "Let's pretend there was no Jhanvi." One follower gushed, "Your walk was on fire! 🔥🔥🔥 You have overshadowed jhanvikapoor," and another added, "Nobody saw Jhanvi, we all saw you girl." A fan also praised her poise, saying, "Your ramp walk looks so effortless! It's a pleasure to watch."