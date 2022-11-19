Winter skincare tips: Say ‘bye-bye’ to these to get rid of dry skin

If you have dry skin, it loses moisture quickly, resulting in rough, flaky patches all year which means, you'll want to look for formulas that help maintain a healthy skin barrier by providing long-lasting hydration. According to beauty and skincare experts, you should opt for gentle, moisturizing products that won't clog pores due to the extra emollience.

Winters and dry skin woes go hand-in-hand to we got some beauty and skincare experts on board to spill the beans on ways to get rid of dry, chapped skin this season. Have dry skin and are trying to cut through the clutter?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Parul Katyal and Kanika Malhotra, Co-Founders of Elinor, suggested, “Dry skin often responds well to lifestyle measures, such as using moisturizers and avoiding long, hot showers and baths. There are a variety of home remedies a person can use to relieve dry skin.” As per them, the following treatments can be used as moisturizers unless otherwise stated -

1. Diluted Lavender Oil And Honey: Lavender Oil helps to cleanse your skin. It has an anti-inflammatory property which helps to soothe dry and itchy skin. It is very effective in treating dry skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

2. Petroleum Jelly: Petroleum jelly is quite thick in consistency due to which it forms a protective barrier on your skin and helps to prevent water loss from your skin. This helps to retain and lock the moisture in your skin. Apply petroleum jelly on your skin before going to bed.

Dr Meghna Gupta, Dermatologist and Founder at Delhi Skin Centre, recommended:

Use an effective moisturiser. Emollients are preferable.

THREE MINUTE RULE. Use moisturiser within 3 minutes of shower to trap the moisture.

Avoid harsh soaps and cleansers. They can strip away the natural lipid layer of skin. Use syndet bars or soap free cleansers with balanced ph

Avoid bath sponges and wash clothes. They can damage the dry skin further.

Do not wear woollen clothes directly. Wear a layer of cotton clothing first.

Oils like coconut and olive oil should be applied at least 30-45 minutes before bath.

Do not use very hot water for bathing. Very high temperature water can take away the natural lipid barrier.

Use a broad spectrum sunscreen in winters too. UV rays cause damage and one needs protection.

Do not ignore the lips. Use a lip balm more often.

Take a diet rich in omega acid and healthy fats.

Paridhi Goel, Co-Founder of Loveearth, advised, “Winter means dry skin so, some of the best ways to get rid of dry skin are always to consume healthy food; make sure you consume ghee daily as ghee helps remove dryness internally. You can also apply milk and honey to remove dead and dry skin. Apply sunscreen without a miss and carry a mist while travelling as it keeps your skin super hydrated and refreshing. Another best way to avoid dry skin all day out is to have an oatmeal bath, this gives your beautiful skin the softness that you deserve.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Mahima Gupta, Co-Founder of Bhu botanicals, shared -

Short Showers, Warm Showers, Not Hot: Long steamy hot showers are everyone’s delight in winters but this strips the skin off its moisture. Similarly Saunas, Hot-tubs and Jacuzzi’s can also cause extreme skin dryness especially in cold weather.

Say Bye-Bye to Over-lathery Soaps: We love being all lathery during baths but harsh soaps can wash-off the natural essential oils of the skin.

We love being all lathery during baths but harsh soaps can wash-off the natural essential oils of the skin. Maintain the Right Humidity Around: Humidity helps keep skin hydrated. Keep a bowl of water in your room, yes that actually helps! Or you can have a humidifier, which really helps soothe dry skin.