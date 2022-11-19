Pre-winter skincare routine with aloe vera

One of the first signs of the change in weather is dry skin but you don’t need a fancy winter skincare regime to keep your skin soft and moisturised, instead a simple routine of using aloe vera daily can make a big difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harish Singla, CSM at FLP India, revealed, “Aloe vera gel has a soothing effect on dry, chapped skin and also helps to clear acne. It moisturisers the skin without making it gushing, which is perfect for oily skin.”

Revealing that it contains Vitamin C and E which do not only help in nourishing your skin but also help in anti–ageing, he shared, “It can help your skin in hot and frigid weather. It is also perfect for dry skin. It is also completely safe to be kept on your face overnight. You can replace your regular moisturizer with aloe vera gel and wake up to soft, nourished and glowing skin.”

Adding to the list of the benefits of aloe vera plant, he said, “It has anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating acne, minor cuts or wound, a burn or a rash. It also softens dead skin cells and makes the skin smooth and soft. It gets rid of signs of ageing like fine lines and appearance of wrinkles and relieves itching too.”

According to Apoorva Pandey, Entrepreneur and Business Head at Baby Forest, “As the season changes, it takes a while for newborns to adjust to the new surroundings, especially for their skin because it is the most vulnerable part that faces the harsh winter and dryness of the air. A pre-winter skincare routine with natural ingredients like aloe vera for your little ones will save them from skin trouble.”

She suggested some aloe vera tips to safeguard your baby -

1. Use a light way to lock the moisture: People pick thick lotions to close the skin's moisture. For babies, it's not the right thing to do! Putting weight on their delicate skin will not do any good. A light weighted lotion with natural moisture-locking properly will be wise and what is better than aloe vera for this concern?

2. Take extra care of the scalp: Babies scalps are drier than adults and they are the most flimsy due to the cradle cap. For healthier growth of hair and nourishment of the scalp, aloe vera is the savior! The goodness of aloe vera saves it from losing moisture and keeps it clean.

3. Keep the bathing moisturizing: We all prefer to use slightly warm water for little ones. Even though it is pleasant temperature-wise, using it with soap can dry the baby's skin. Body wash with the goodness of aloe vera is the ultimate solution as it shields the baby's skin from infections and vitamin E keeps the natural glow intact.

4. Keep baby's bottom safe: One of the most common issues during winter is cleaning an infant's bottom several times a day, which dries and leaves patches on the skin. The risk of infection increases in such cases. The fabric and qualities of aloe vera keep the bottom sweat-free, dirt-free and dust-free and helps not to lose moisture.