Woman upcycles sofa covers into chic backless dress, wins hearts online. Watch

As much as fashion is about styling and how you pair certain items, having a keen artistic eye is just as important. Content creator Rachel D'Cruz, who frequently shares useful tidbits about fashion on Instagram, posted a video on July 9 on how she upcycled a classic Indian living room sofa cover, seen in nearly every other household, into a chic, backless dress. Let’s take a look at the creative process that went into it. A content creator upcycled a sofa cover into a chic dress. (PC: IG/@thateclecticone)

Creative process of turning a sofa cover into a backless dress

Any before-and-after transformation is a gasp-worthy moment, but the creative process that goes into it, from the initial vision, execution, trial and error, makes the final result even more special.

Rachel D'Cruz recounted in her video that what she thought would be a simple plan, stitching the two sofa covers together in 30 minutes, ended up stretching into five hours. In fact, this perfectly reflects the wider process of any creative journey, where unexpected challenges are bound to arise. But it’s only by braving through them, improvising, adapting, and staying resilient, that the final vision actually comes to life.

She said, “So since I had two of these, the initial plan was just to join them on the sides and maybe turn it into a tube top or dress, but guess what, my sewing machine had another plan. So I didn't realise that the material was so thick; it was impossible to stitch both together. That means I will have to open the stitches of all four corners, and since this sofa cover was made out of a really thick material, the stitches were also really strong. So the simple idea of attaching two sofa covers together that I thought would take me 30 minutes actually took me 5 hours. Because I had to be really careful while opening up the stitches.”

How did the internet react?

The comment section was swooning head over heels at how the final result looked. One Instagram user exclaimed how it had couture-level potential: “Why do I think it has the potential to be a Versace dress.” Another lauded her vision because it’s not every day you see a furniture throw turned into a dress, and said, “You are amazing, so creative and your vision.” A third Instagram user chimed in with styling tips: “Wear it with a full garara and a long gold paranda with a zardozi dupata. It’ll almost give you a vintage panjabi bridal look.”

Among the flood of sweet compliments, a surprise guest made an appearance in the comments, Indian actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati. Impressed by the transformation, she wrote, “Wow wow wow how can i buy this.”