Yami Gautam in printed maxi dress glows as a newlywed, see stunning pics

Newlywed Yami Gautam has been delighting her fans with endearing pictures of various ceremonies from her traditional wedding. The photos have created quite the buzz on social media. Recently, however, the Uri actor, who married filmmaker Aditya Dhar, gave a glimpse of her post-wedding glow with a happy photoshoot. We love her look.

Yami shared pictures of herself happily twirling in a pretty maxi dress on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Simply happy.” She slipped into a printed chiffon ankle-length dress from the designer brand Ritu Kumar Label for the click.

Yami’s dress had a V neckline and balloon-styled long sleeves, adorned with abstract print in the blue, orange, red and pink hues. The ensemble featured a fitted silhouette on the torso with a loose flowy fall that added a dreamy charm. It also had a pleated flounce fabric on the hemline.

Yami wore the dress with hoop earrings and tan Kolhapuri sandals. Her silky tresses were left open in a side parting and styled in soft waves. She chose to accentuate her natural glow with dewy make-up, blush-tinted cheeks, light kohl-lined eyes and nude lip shade. She looks breathtaking.

Yami married Indian writer, director and lyricist, Aditya Dhar on June 4 in a private ceremony in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family.

For her wedding, Yami had worn a traditional red embroidered saree with a matching blouse. The actor repurposed her mother’s saree for her special day. She teamed the wedding attire with a heavily embroidered red dupatta draped on her head, traditional jewellery, dark kohl-clad eyes, subtle make-up and middle-parted sleek bun.

Yami and Aditya worked together on their 2019 hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film had also bagged four National Film Awards for the year 2018.

