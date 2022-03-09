Yami Gautam raises bar of hot boss lady in shirtless chocolate brown pantsuit

Co-ords continue to be the biggest fashion fad this year and Bollywood hottie Yami Gautam's latest sultry pictures in a shirtless chocolate brown pantsuit only encourages us further to embrace the hottest fashion trend. Tapping into the trend of shirtless pantsuits, Yami made workwear look oh-so-hot with her bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a chocolate brown co-ord pantsuit and we are hooked to her mesmerizing look.

Taking to her social media handle, Yami shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward as she slew the power suit style. The pictures feature the diva donning a full sleeves chocolate brown blazer that came with double pockets at the bottom and was held at the waist with a matching cloth belt.

Yami opted to go shirtless to add to the oomph factor and buttoned it at the waist while teaming it with a pair of baggy straight fit trousers that too came in chocolate brown colour and sported side pockets. Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Yami completed her attire with a pair of black heels.

She accessorised her attire with a stack of finger rings only so as to not overdo the sultry look. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Yami amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sizzling poses for the camera, Yami set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures, “The most effective way to do it, is to do it. - Amelia Earheart (sic)” and punctuated it with a brown heart emoji.

The ensemble is credited to fashion brand Appapop that deals in haute couture. Yami Gautam was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Allia Al Rufai and Shubhangini Gupta.

The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than Bollywood divas.

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than two years of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes.

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits like floral print one instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.