You’ll keep reaching for these breezy Jaipuri kurta sets all summer long: Stylish picks for women
Jaipuri suits are the perfect blend of heritage prints, breathable fabrics and easy silhouettes, making them ideal for daily wear and festive occasions.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
PARTHVI Women's Pure Cotton Printed Straight Kurta Set with Palazzo Pants & Dupatta- Ethnic Wear, Teal BlueView Details
₹759
Arayna Women’s 100% Pure Cotton Printed Ethnic Suit | A-Line Kurta Set with Pant & Dupatta, Black, 4X-LargeView Details
Amayra Women's Pure Cotton Printed Straight Kurta Set with Palazzo Pants & Dupatta- Ethnic Wear, White(TCK614,XL)View Details
₹928
PARTHVI Rayon Women's Printed Anarkali Kurta With Palazzo & Dupatta Set (X-Large, White & Blue)View Details
₹759
PARTHVI Women's Pure Cotton Block Printed Ethnic Wear Kurta & Palazzo Pants & Dupatta Set (W-1103-Green-M)View Details
₹833
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There are days when you want to look like you have your life together, without actually putting in the effort.Rooted in Jaipur’s rich textile heritage, Jaipuri kurta sets are known for their handblock-inspired prints, airy fabrics and fuss-free silhouettes that basically do all the work for you.
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read moreRead less
These can include soft florals, Sanganeri prints, handblock prints, relaxed fits and dupattas that instantly pull the look together. You can wear them to work, take them out for brunch, or dress them up for a low-key festive scene, just swap your juttis for heels or add a bold earring and you’re good to go.
For this list, I’ve picked styles that are actually wearable, breathable and not over-the-top, so you don’t end up with something that looks great online but never leaves your wardrobe.
Here are some Jaipuri kurta sets you’ll keep reaching for:
Must-have Jaipuri kurta sets
This PARTHVI kurta set is exactly what effortless ethnic dressing should look like. Crafted in pure cotton, it feels soft, breathable and perfect for days when comfort is non-negotiable but you still want to look put-together. The fresh green hue paired with subtle prints gives it that classic Jaipuri charm without feeling too loud or overdone.
Style tip: Pair with kolhapuris and oxidised earrings for a traditional vibe, or switch to white sneakers and a sling bag for a relaxed, everyday look.
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This Arayna kurta set is one of those easy, throw-on-and-go outfits that still manages to look thoughtfully styled. Featuring classic Jaipuri-inspired prints, it brings that soft, traditional charm while keeping the silhouette modern and wearable. The coordinated set; kurta, pants and dupatta; takes away all the guesswork, so you don’t have to spend time figuring out what goes with what.
Style tip: Pair it with juttis and oxidised jewellery for a classic look, or swap in minimal sandals and a tote for an easy everyday vibe.
A great pick for everyday wear, this set features a clean, straight-cut silhouette that works well for office or casual outings. The prints are subtle and refined, giving it a slightly polished feel without being too loud. It’s ideal if you prefer minimal yet elegant outfits.
Style tip: Pair with flats and a structured tote for a work-ready look.
For those who love flowy silhouettes, this Anarkali set adds grace and movement to your wardrobe. The flared design makes it perfect for festive occasions, while the lightweight fabric ensures it doesn’t feel heavy or restrictive.
Style tip: Style with heels and chandelier earrings for an elevated festive look.
This set brings in a fresh, vibrant colour palette paired with traditional prints, making it perfect for daytime wear. It strikes the right balance between comfort and visual appeal, making it a great pick for casual outings or day events.
Style tip: Keep accessories minimal and let the colour and print stand out.
This one is more of a statement piece with its flowy layers and intricate prints. Ideal for festive occasions or when you want your outfit to stand out, it combines traditional design with a comfortable, wearable fit.
Style tip: Go for bold earrings and soft makeup to complete the look.
If comfort is your top priority but you still want to look put-together, this set checks all the boxes. The straight-cut kurta keeps things structured and neat, while the palazzos ensure ease of movement throughout the day. The prints are subtle, making it a great pick for everyday wear without feeling too basic.
Style tip: Pair with simple flats and a sling bag for an easy everyday look, or add a light dupatta and earrings to dress it up.
This Arayna kurta set is one of those effortlessly reliable ethnic fits that you’ll keep reaching for when you don’t want to overthink your outfit. Designed in a straight-cut silhouette with classic floral/block prints, it captures that easy Jaipuri aesthetic while still feeling modern and wearable.
Style tip: Pair with kolhapuris and oxidised jewellery for a classic ethnic vibe, or switch to minimal sandals and a structured sling bag for an easy, everyday modern look.
This rytras kurta set is one of those easy, everyday pieces that quietly does its job really well. Designed in a straight silhouette with all-over prints, it leans into that classic Jaipuri aesthetic while keeping things modern and wearable. The set comes with a kurta, palazzos and dupatta—so your entire outfit is sorted in one go.
Style tip: Pair with kolhapuris and a tote for an easy daytime look, or add oxidised jewellery and a soft bun to elevate it for a more polished, semi-festive vibe.
Quick styling tips to nail the Jaipuri vibe
- Keep your jewellery oxidised or minimal
- Swap juttis for heels or sneakers to instantly change the vibe from ethnic to fusion
- Let one element stand out; either the print, the colour or the dupatta, not all at once
- For summer, stick to loose silhouettes and breathable fabrics for all-day comfort
- Add a structured tote or sling to balance the relaxed feel of the outfit
- Play with dupatta drapes; one-sided, belted or even skipped for a modern twist
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More
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