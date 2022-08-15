Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate Independence Day: 'Wherever we live, our flag remains high'

Independence Day 2022 celebrations are continuing throughout the country, and citizens are marking the day by wishing their loved ones Happy Independence Day, singing patriotic songs, remembering our freedom fighters, and more. Many also brought home the Indian national flag to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started by the government. Your favourite celebrities are ringing the day by wishing fans on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff marked the occasion in unique yet special ways. Keep scrolling to find out.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a video of the national anthem with the caption, "Jai Hind." It aims to ensure inclusivity and preserve diversity. The video is from 2017 and was released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. It shows specially-abled children singing the national anthem, as Amitabh Bachchan and a few other kids sign the national anthem in sign language while standing against the backdrop of the Red Fort. Check it out here. (Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Sushmita Sen honours motherland; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt display Indian flag on social media)

Varun Dhawan marked Independence day 2022 by dropping a picture of himself dressed in an all-white kurta pyjama and aviators. The actor posed for the camera while standing on a balcony of his hotel in Dubai and holding the Indian national flag. In the backdrop of his photo, one can see the Burj Khalifa. "Wherever we live, our flag remains high. #happyindependenceday🇮🇳 #proudindian," Varun captioned his post.

Riteish Deshmukh championed the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by posting a video of himself bringing the national flag home and honouring it by hoisting it inside his house. He captioned the post, "Happy Independence Day. Let's bow our heads in honour of every brave soul who fought for our azaadi and salute our soldiers who have been protecting our borders for the last 75 years, so we could live the luxury called freedom."

Tiger Shroff brought an acrobatic twist to his Independence Day wish for fans. The actor dropped a video of himself doing a full-body side flip at the gym as the person recording the clip waved the Indian flag. "Jai Hind. Vandemataram," he wrote as the caption.

How are you celebrating Independence Day today?