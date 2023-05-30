Anti-Tobacco Day, also known as World No Tobacco Day, is observed as a global initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and to advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Anti-Tobacco Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme and celebration of World No Tobacco Day this year (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

The objective of Anti-Tobacco Day is to educate the public about the health risks associated with tobacco use, including smoking and smokeless tobacco products. It highlights the importance of quitting tobacco and encourages governments, organizations, and individuals to take action against tobacco use.

Date:

Celebrated around the world every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day was created by the Member States of WHO in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes.

History and significance:

In 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for April 7, 1988, to be "a world no-smoking day." In 1988, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on May 31.

This yearly celebration aims to raise awareness amid the global citizens about not only the dangers of using tobacco but also the business practices of tobacco companies, what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

Theme:

On May 31, 2023, WHO and public health champions around the world will come together to celebrate World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) where this year's theme is “We need food, not tobacco”.

Celebration:

On this day, various activities and campaigns are organized worldwide to promote tobacco control. These initiatives include public awareness campaigns, educational programs in schools and communities, health screenings, and policy advocacy. The focus is on informing people about the dangers of tobacco use, supporting cessation efforts, and preventing youth from starting tobacco habits.

Anti-Tobacco Day serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of tobacco on individuals, families, and communities. It aims to encourage smokers to quit and to prevent young people from starting the habit. By raising awareness and promoting tobacco control measures, Anti-Tobacco Day plays a vital role in reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases and promoting a healthier society.

Individuals can contribute to the cause by pledging to quit tobacco, supporting tobacco control policies and spreading awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco among their friends, family and communities.