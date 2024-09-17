Bhadrapada Purnima 2024: Date, timings, puja rituals, significance and all you need to know
Bhadrapada Purnima, celebrated on September 17, 2024, is a sacred day for Hindus to worship Lord Vishnu and the Moon deity. Check out all details inside.
Bhadrapada Purnima, observed in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, is one of the most sacred days dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and the Moon deity. Falling on the full moon day, or Purnima, this occasion is believed to hold immense spiritual power, making it an ideal time for manifesting desires and releasing past burdens to embrace a fresh beginning. The day is considered highly auspicious for performing rituals that purify the mind and soul, allowing devotees to renew and strengthen their spiritual journey with devotion and clarity. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Pitru Paksha 2024: Date, timing, history, significance and all you need to know about Shradha )
Bhadrapada Purnima 2024 Date and Timings
This month, Purnima is going to fall during the month of Bhadrapada, so it is known as Bhadrapada Purnima. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:
Bhadrapada Purnima Upavasa: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Upavasa Day: 06:03 PM
Udaya Vyapini Bhadrapada Purnima: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024
Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:04 AM on September 18, 2024
Bhadrapada Purnima 2024 Significance
Bhadrapada Purnima holds immense religious and spiritual significance for Hindus. It is considered one of the most auspicious days for worshipping Lord Vishnu and the Moon deity. Falling on the Full Moon day (Purnima) in the Bhadrapada month, this occasion is viewed as a sacred time for manifesting one's desires and goals. It also marks a powerful moment to release past emotions, cleanse the mind and heart, and make a fresh start on one's spiritual journey.
Bhadrapada Purnima 2024 Puja Rituals
- Take a holy bath in the morning.
- Make a sankalp (vow) to observe the fast.
- Clean your home and altar for the puja.
- Place an idol of Lord Satyanarayan and offer Tulsi Patra (Basil leaves), sweets, and a yellow garland.
- Light a ghee diya and chant Lord Vishnu's mantras.
- Recite the Satyanarayan Vrat Katha before sunset.
- Prepare and offer prasad (Panchamrit and panjeeri) to the Lord.
- Chant aarti ("Om Jai Jagdish Hare").
- Worship the Moon and offer kalash water.
- Distribute prasad among family members.
