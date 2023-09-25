Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance of the day; rituals and celebrations

Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Maa Bhuvaneshwari is celebrated on the twelfth day (Dwadashi Tithi) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti is being celebrated on September 26. Maa Bhuvaneshwari is one of the 10 mahavidyas and is considered to be the preserver of the universe. (Pinterest)

Maa Bhuvaneshwari is one of the 10 mahavidyas and is considered to be the preserver of the universe. Goddess Bhuvaneshvari in her appearance looks like Tripura Sundari and has the complexion of the rising sun. The goddess has crescent moon in her hair and is depicted with four arms and three eyes. Two of her arms are in Abhaya and Varada Mudra and the rest of the two arms hold a noose and a goad.



Maa Bhuvaneshwari is the form of Aadi Shakti, one of the earliest forms of Shakti. She is the queen of all worlds and rules the universe. Devotees worship Bhuvaneshwari Mata for worldly pleasures, progeny, wealth, knowledge and fortune. She also helps remove all negativity from the life of her devotees and help them gain freedom from the cycle of birth and death.

As per Hindu calendar, this day is observed on the twelfth day (Dwadashi Tithi) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti is going to be celebrated on September 26, 2023.

It is believed that people who worship all the ten mahavidyas in the night can get a siddhi. However, this is usually done by people who are into tantra sadhana. For other devotees, they should worship the goddess at home.

Sandalwood, red flowers, shringar, fruits, coconut and a red chunri should be offered to Bhuvaneshwari Mata while worshipping.

