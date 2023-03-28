Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7 bhog: Prasad of Gud Gulgula for Maa Kalaratri

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to goddess Kalaratri, the slayer of Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej. Also known as Shubhankari, she is worshipped for good luck, fortune, power and fearlessness. It is said that goddess Parvati removed her outer golden skin to take the form of Kalaratri to kill the demons. A prasad of gud or jaggery dishes is offered to Maa Kalaratri on saptami during arati. Night-blooming jasmine flowers are also offered to the goddess during the worship. Milk, honey and curd are also included in the puja samagri. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7: Who is Maa Kalaratri? Puja vidhi, samagri, significance and mantra) A prasad of gud or jaggery dishes is offered to Maa Kalaratri on saptami during arati. (Pinterest)

Gud ki kheer, til ke laddoo, gud ka halwa, gulgule are among the items that can be made with jaggery to offer it to goddess,

Gud ke Gulgule prasad

(Recipe by YouTube/Khanapinadotcom)

Ingredients

1 cup atta

1/2 cup jaggery

2 cups water

1/2 tsp fennel seeds

2 tsp desiccated coconut

7-8 black pepper pods

1 tbsp oil

Method

- Melt your jaggery in warm water and keep it aside.

- Now take a cup of wheat flour and add this jaggery water bit by bit to avoid lumps and prepare a smooth batter.

- If required one can add plain water to achieve proper consistency for making gulgule. It shouldn't be too runny or too dense.

-Add fennel seeds, desiccated coconut, black pepper pods. Mix everything nicely together.

-Add 1 spoon oil in it to make the gulgule soft.

-Heat oil in a wok. Once the oil is heated, turn the flame low.

-Now add tiny portions of the batter in the oil to make small gulgule.

-After cooking nicely on one side, flip them.

-Fry them till they are golden brown.

-Take them out in a bowl and put them in your prasad ki thali to offer it to Maa Kalaratri.