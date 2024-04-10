Chaitra Navratri Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance, colour, mantra, strota

Chaitra Navratri, a major Hindu festival celebrated worldwide, takes place during the Hindu month of Chaitra. Derived from 'nav' meaning nine and 'ratri' meaning nights, Navratri spans nine nights of fervent worship. Devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. This year the festival is celebrated from April 9 to 17. Devotees observe fasting and prayers throughout the multi-day celebration. Ram Navami, or Lord Rama's birthday, marks the end of the festival. Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri.(Pinterest)

On the third day of Navratri also known as the Gauri Puja day, being observed on Thursday, April 11, devotees pray to and honour Maa Chandraghanta, who is a representation of peace, calm and serenity. From date, and timings to significance, here's all you need to know about day 3 of Chaitra Navratri. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri Day 3 bhog: Prasad for Maa Chandraghanta; Kheer Crispies recipe inside )

Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Know significance

The married incarnation of Maa Parvati is Maa Chandraghanta. According to Drik Panchang, after Maa Mahagauri married Lord Shiva, she began to adorn her forehead with a crescent or Chandra. She became known as Goddess Chandraghanta. She is shown riding a tigress and holding 10 hands, four right hands holding a lotus flower, an arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala, the fifth right hand in Abhaya Mudra and the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra.

It is said that Maa Chandraghanta is Maa Parvati in her tranquil form. The sound of the moon and the bell on her forehead are said to drive away all kinds of spirits from her devotees. Legend has it that the sound of her bell has vanquished many demons during battles, sending them to the abode of the God of Death.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Date, timing and shubh muhurat

The day day 3 of Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated on Thursday, Day 3. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows; the Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:32 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise will take place at 07:33 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will last from 2:30 pm to 5:21 pm. Lastly, the Ravi Yoga is from 06:00 am on April 11 and ends at 1:38 am on April 12.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: What is the colour of the Day

On the third day of Navratri, dress in yellow and pay homage to Maa Chandraghanta, the deity who symbolises peace and serenity. Wearing yellow fills people with immense joy, optimism and anticipation throughout the day as warm colours like this have a profound effect on uplifting spirits and promoting happiness.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Puja vidhi and rituals

On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, according to Drik Panchang, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta along with Lord Shiva and observe a fast to seek divine blessings. Traditional rituals include offering jasmine flowers, rice and sandalwood to Maa Chandraghanta in a kalash, followed by an abhishek with milk, curd and honey. Devotees also prepare a special sugar bhog for the goddess during Navratri.

Getting up early in the morning, devotees decorate themselves and light a ghee lamp while offering flowers or garlands to the deity. Vermilion or kumkum is presented along with ornaments and homemade sweets. Recitation of the Durga Saptashati Paath and Durga Chalisa is also customary. In the evening, bhog prasad is offered followed by the chanting of Maa Durga Aarti. To break the fast, devotees consume satvik food, avoiding tamsik food such as onion and garlic.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra

1) Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

2) Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta।

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta॥

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

4) Apaduddharini Tvamhi Adya Shaktih Shubhparam।

Animadi Siddhidatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham॥

Chandramukhi Ishta Datri Ishtam Mantra Swarupinim।

Dhanadatri, Anandadatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham॥

Nanarupadharini Ichchhamayi Aishwaryadayinim।

Saubhagyarogyadayini Chandraghante Pranamamyaham॥