Chhath Puja 2025 day 2: Kharna date, sunrise, sunset time, significance and important rituals to follow on this day

Chhath Puja 2025 day 2: Chhath Puja is a highly revered and colourful Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Honouring Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival is marked by devotion, strict rituals, and a focus on purity and cleanliness. Spanning four days from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya, each day has its own significance. Here's everything you need to know about the second day, known as Lohanda and Kharna. Chhath Puja 2025 day 2: Kharna, marking the second day of Chhath Puja, involves strict fasting and prayers to the Sun God Surya for blessings.

Chhath Puja 2025 day 2 date and timings

According to Drik Panchang, the second day of Chhath Puja, known as Lohanda and Kharna, will be celebrated on October 26 this year. Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals on this day, with the auspicious timings being sunrise at 6:12 AM and sunset at 5:55 PM.

Chhath Puja 2025 day 2 rituals

On Kharna, the second day of Chhath Puja, devotees observe a strict fast from dawn to dusk, consuming only water and jaggery water. The fast is broken in the evening with a sweet prasad, made from jaggery, wheat flour, and water, prepared in earthen pots.

Kharna, the second day of Chhath Puja, involves fasting from dawn to dusk, focusing on self-discipline and devotion. (PTI)

Prayers are offered to the Sun God, Surya, and his consort Usha, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. The prasad is shared among family and friends, with the remaining stored for the next day’s offerings. Kharna highlights self-discipline, devotion, and spiritual preparation for the main Chhath Puja rituals.

Chhath Puja 2025 day 2 significance

Kharna, the second day of Chhath Puja, is a key purification ritual. Devotees observe a strict fast, known as Nirjala Vrata, from dawn to dusk, consuming only water and jaggery water to cleanse the mind and body. The fast is broken with kharra, a sweet prasad made from jaggery, wheat flour, and water, symbolising gratitude and self-reflection.

This ritual emphasises self-discipline, spiritual growth, and devotion, helping devotees develop focus and inner strength. Kharna prepares them for the main Chhath Puja worship, where prayers are offered to the Sun God, Surya, and his consort Usha, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness.