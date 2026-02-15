Chinese New Year 2026: When is Lunar New Year? See dates, animal of the year, celebration and all about Spring festival

2026 marks the Year of the Fire Horse in the Chinese zodiac. The Lunar New Year begins on February 17, 2026, kicking off the 15-day Spring Festival, which concludes with the Lantern Festival.

The festival falls on different dates each year, usually between January 21 and February 20, following the lunar calendar. In 2026, celebrations will begin on Tuesday, February 17, and conclude on Tuesday, March 3, with the Lantern Festival.

Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year , is celebrated over 15 days, starting at the end of the first lunar month and ending with the Lantern Festival, which marks the first full moon of the new lunar year.

Chinese New Year 2026: The Chinese New Year, also called the Spring Festival, is a major celebration observed by Chinese and East Asian communities worldwide. Marking the start of the new year on the traditional lunisolar calendar, the festivities last 15 days. From the date and the year's zodiac animal to its cultural significance, here's everything you need to know.

The Chinese zodiac cycles through 12 animals paired with the five elements, wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. The horse symbolises hard work, courage, and resilience, and is followed by the Year of the Goat. Across Asia, Lunar New Year celebrations vary by region, with some observing a different zodiac system.

Chinese New Year 2026 significance and celebration The origins of the Chinese New Year are rooted in legend. According to folklore, a sea monster named Nian would emerge on New Year’s Eve to terrorise villages. To protect themselves, villagers discovered that Nian feared loud noises and the colour red. Over time, they began lighting firecrackers, decorating with red symbols, and wearing red clothing to ward off the creature. This tradition of vibrant, noisy celebrations and the use of red remains a hallmark of the Chinese New Year today.

Spanning 15 days, the Spring Festival is a family-focused celebration. Reunion dinners feature traditional dishes like dumplings, rice cakes, and fish. Parades with colourful lion and dragon dances are held to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits. Red envelopes filled with money are exchanged to symbolise fortune and prosperity. The festival concludes on the 15th day with the Lantern Festival, when communities come together in joyful celebrations across the streets.