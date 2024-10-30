Diwali 2024 travel special: Ayodhya to Amritsar, best places to visit in India during the festival of lights

Diwali 2024: Diwali, the festival of lights is a surreal, cultural experience, transcending festivities and celebrations. The victory of good over evil or light over darkness is marked by every alley and street illuminated and decorated with lights. Ayodhya lights up with hundreds and lakhs of diyas to celebrate Diwali. (PTI)

Houses are cleaned and decorated with diyas and candles with colourful rangoli adorning the entrances. The way Diwali brings people together is truly heart-warming, ebodying the spirit of togetherness.

To feel the spiritual energy of Diwali and experience the celebrations on a grand scale, visit these places in India during the festival.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024: How to make flower rangoli and 5 easy designs you can recreate

Ayodhya

Ram, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, is believed to have returned to Ayodhya after defeating evil Ravana and completing the long period of exile. To commemorate Ram’s homecoming, Ayodhya celebrated and continues to celebrate Diwali with great pomp and fervour. It is also the birthplace of Rama hence, devotees flock to Ayodhya during Diwali to pray to Rama at Ram Mandir. Ram Janmabhoomu becomes a breathtaking visual spectacle courtesy the grand scale of decorations with lakhs of diyas. This year for Diwali, Ayodhya is preparing to create a new world record by celebrating Diwali with 28 lakhs diyas.

Varanasi

Varanasi, or Kashi is essentially the spiritual capital of India. Kashi is one of the oldest cities in the world, and the air buzzes with a sacred, spiritual energy. Holy Ganga Aartis are performed at the Ganga Ghats and listening to the hymns of the pujas feels enlightening. The divine energy of this old city gets amplified during Diwali.

ALSO READ: Diwali mela in your city: Don't miss Diwali 2024 shopping and festivities in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai

Udaipur

The City of Lakes looks divine, with its streets adorned with beautiful, dazzling lights. The palaces by the lakes are all decorated with lights, creating a magical, royal ambience as they reflect on the lakes. The entire city exhibits colourful and revered celebrations, where every corner seems to come alive with great festive energy.

Amritsar

Experience Diwali in Amritsar to experience a whole different level of Diwali celebrations. Diwali coincides with Bandi Chhor Divas, celebrated with great festive fervour at the Golden Temple. This day commemorates the release of the sixth Sikh Guru and 52 other prisoners from Gwalior Fort. The Golden Temple becomes illuminated, infusing the festive air with spiritual energy as the lights reflect around the lake.

Kolkata

On the same day, or on the day before Diwali, Kali Puja is celebrated in Kolkata. Kali is worshipped by the devotees, praying for protection against all evils. Much like the Durga Puja festival in West Bengal, Kali Puja pandals are also found on almost every street.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024: Why do Bengalis worship Goddess Kali on Diwali? When is Lakshmi Puja?