Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Date, time for crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH by Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The moon sighting for Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha (also known as Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) holds significant importance for Muslims as it determines the exact date of the festival as the sighting of the crescent or the new moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, the tenth day of which is celebrated as Eid-ul-Adha. Eid-ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr and commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim AS (Abraham AS) and his willingness to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God. Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will gear up for crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH on this date and at this time.(File Photo)

Just as Prophet Ibrahim AS was about to sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to be sacrificed instead, demonstrating His mercy and intervention. This event symbolises the importance of faith, submission to God's will and the willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of one's beliefs.

Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting process:

However, the moon sighting process varies depending on the region and local traditions. Traditionally, Muslim communities rely on eyewitness testimonies from reliable sources to confirm the sighting of the new moon where local religious authorities or committees often oversee the process and skilled observers are appointed to look for the crescent moon shortly after sunset on the 29th day of the preceding Islamic month.

The tenth day of Dhul Hijjah is known as Eid al-Adha, also referred to as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice.(Freepik)

If the moon is sighted and confirmed by these individuals, the announcement of the onset of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah (the twelfth or last month of the Islamic or lunar calendar) is announced and simultaneously, the date of Eid-ul-Adha is declared. However, if the moon is not sighted, the month of Dhul Hijjah is extended by a day and the moon sighting process is repeated on the following evening after maghrib prayers.

In recent years, advancements in technology have facilitated the moon sighting process and many Muslims now use astronomical calculations and scientific data to predict the visibility of the moon accurately. This approach combines traditional practices with scientific knowledge to determine the start of the Islamic month but it is important to note that different regions or communities may follow different methods and criteria for moon sighting.

Some rely solely on local sightings while others consider global sightings or rely on official announcements from designated authorities however, the goal is to ensure the unity and consensus within the Muslim community regarding the start of important Islamic events such as Eid-ul-Adha. Ultimately, the moon sighting process for Eid-ul-Adha serves as a means of establishing religious observance and coordinating the celebrations among Muslims worldwide.

Kolkata, May 16 (ANI): Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim meets Hajj pilgrims as they depart for the pilgrimage to Mecca, at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Saikat Paul)

It adds a sense of anticipation and excitement as Muslims across the world come together to await the announcement, signifying the start of the festival and the beginning of a time of worship, reflection and acts of devotion. The beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia (one of Islam's five pillars) and is followed by Eid al Adha on the tenth day. Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.

Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting date and time for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries:

This year, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations will gear up to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah post the evening or maghrib prayers on Wednesday May 28, 2025 which is 29th Dhul Qaadah 1446. If the Dhul Hijjah Moon is sighted on May 28 then the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Thursday May 29, 2025 and accordingly, the Eid al Adha, celebrated on 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, will be observed in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries on June 07, 2025.

If the new moon is not sighted on Wednesday May 28, the next day will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Qadah and the new month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 30, 2025. In such a situation, Eid al Adha, will be celebrated in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries on June 08, 2025.