Global Wind Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration, and all you need to know

Global Wind Day or National Wind Day is an annual worldwide event which falls on June 15. It is a day for discovering wind, its power and the possibilities it holds to reshape our energy systems, decarbonise our economies and boost jobs and growth. It is a collaborative initiative organised by WindEurope and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to reinforce the idea of sustainable alternative energy. Additionally, all UN member nations participate in the celebrations by introducing the general public to wind energy through several activities. Global Wind Day falls on June 15. (globalwindday.org)

Global Wind Day 2023 History and Significance:

This year will mark the 16th celebration of Global Wind Day, kickstarted in 2007. In 2009, the European Wind Energy Association and Global Wind Energy Council collaborated to make Global Wind Day a global event. The day acknowledges the power of the wind and raises awareness about its potential as a sustainable resource. After all, renewable resources are extremely valuable, just like wind energy. They are free and are also not harmful to the environment. It is a clean energy source and one which does not pollute the environment. Therefore, the significance of this initiative is to make wind energy a popular alternative energy resource.

Global Wind Day 2023 Celebrations:

Every year on June 15, all UN member countries celebrate Global Wind Day. WindEurope and Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) organise numerous events, ranging from conferences, exhibitions, and launches to seminars and workshops to celebrate Global Wind Day. These activities encourage the exchange of international experience in policy, finance and technical developments. Additionally, individuals, organisations and countries can pledge to use wind energy, support organisations actively working on its development and usage, and educate others about the importance of wind energy.