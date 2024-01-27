Goodbye, winter! 15 heartwarming quotes to celebrate last days of the season

As the winter season is set to conclude its stay in North India in a couple of days, it's time to bid adieu to the enchanting days filled with heartwarming meals, dreamy weather, and the comforting bonfires. While winter has its own charm, the extremely cold temperature has its own challenges for many - from getting up early in the morning to managing a range of chronic problems like blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis. The piping hot samosas, parathas and Gajar ka Halwa will not taste the same as we transition from the winter season to the warmth of spring and summer. (Also read: 10 inspiring January quotes to start the New Year on a positive note) Bid adieu to the winters with these 15 heartwarming quotes and celebrate last days of the season(Unsplash)

End of January usually signals the end of winter in North India. So, let's take a moment to pay tribute to the departure of winter with these beautifully penned quotes by thinkers and authors.

TOP QUOTES TO BID ADIEU TO WINTER

1. “…I hear the sounds of melting snow outside my window every night and with the first faint scent of spring, I remember life exists…”

― John Geddes, A Familiar Rain

2. “Winter is already a lost shape, forgotten

in the ground. Instead, here is Spring

with all the grace of a woman

smoothing out her apron.”

― Cecilia Llompart, The Wingless

3. “Following dark winter’s strife, a warm air rises, teemed with life. Birth, rebirth, as the waiting die. Old love, new love sprouts wings to fly.”

― Phar West Nagle

4. “Your time has come, now hasten little snowflakes. To vanish quite away; The spring-tide hours are sounding gentle warnings, forbidding you to stay.”

― M.E. Hathaway

5. “Never cut a tree down in the wintertime. Never make a negative decision in the low time. Never make your most important decisions when you are in your worst moods. Wait. Be patient. The storm will pass. The spring will come.”

― Robert H. Schuller

6. “The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter!”

― Jen Selinsky

7. “Over the winter glaciers, I see the summer glow. And through the wind-piled snowdrift, the warm rosebuds below.”

― Ralph Waldo Emerson

8. “To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.”

― George Santayana

9. Nothing burns like the cold. But only for a while. Then it gets inside you and starts to fill you up, and after a while you don't have the strength to fight it.

― George R.R. Martin, A Game of Thrones

10. You can't get too much winter in the winter.

―Robert Frost

11. In winter we behold the charms of solemn majesty and naked grandeur.

―James Ellis

12. Every winter has its spring.

―H. Tuttle

13. If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.

―Anne Bradstreet

14. We cannot stop the winter or the summer from coming. We cannot stop the spring or the fall or make them other than they are. They are gifts from the universe that we cannot refuse. But we can choose what we will contribute to life when each arrives.

―Gary Zukhav

15. People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy.

―Anton Chekhov