Happy Ghee Sankranti 2023: Best wishes, greetings and messages to share with your friends and family

Ghee Sankranti falls today, August 17. Also known as Singh Sankranti or Olgi Sankranti, the festival holds much significance for Hindus and is marked with much pomp in Uttarakhand. It is celebrated when the Sun God enters the Singh Rashi (Leo) and is considered auspicious for doing important work and charity. Apart from Sun God, devotees also worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Narasimha. Additionally, ghee must be used during the celebrations to get rid of all the negativity as its usage is considered auspicious by devotees. Check out best wishes, greetings and messages to celebrate Ghee Sankranti. (Twitter)

If you are marking Ghee Sankranti with your friends and family, we have curated wishes, greetings and messages that you can share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Scroll through to check it out.

Happy Ghee Sankranti 2023 Wishes, Messages and Greetings:

Let's all pray to Sun God and ask for blessings, happiness, prosperity and success in life. Ghee Sankranti ki hardik shubhkamnayein.

Ghee Sankranti ke paavan parva par, karo milke Surya Dev ko pranam aur bolo sukh shanti dey apaar. Happy Ghee Sankranti.

Uttrakhand ke lok parv Ghee Sankranti ki apko sahparivar hardik shubhkamnayein. Happy Ghee Sankranti.

May this Ghee Sankranti mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May you be blessed by Sun God. Happy Ghee Sankranti.

Ghee Sankranti is the day to thank Surya Dev for blessing us all with prosperity, peace, and kindness. Happy Ghee Sankranti to you, my dear friend.

May you and your loved ones be surrounded by happiness and love today and all year long. Happy Ghee Sankranti.

Ghee Sankranti is about devotion, faith, and one's belief. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life. Happy Ghee Sankranti.

This Ghee Sankranti, I wish that Sun God showers prosperity and happiness in your and your family's lives. Have a blessed Ghee Sankranti.

Sending you blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Ghee Sankranti. Aap sabhi ko Ghee Sankranti ki hardik shubhkamnayein.

Let the Gods shower their blessings on you today and always. Stay happy and walk the righteous path. Happy Ghee Sankranti to all.