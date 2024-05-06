Happy International No Diet Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends

Happy International No Diet Day 2024: International No Diet Day falls on May 6. The day promotes and celebrates body positivity, raises awareness around body image issues and fatphobia, and embraces diversity and respecting all body shapes and sizes. Organised first on May 5, 1992, in London by English feminist Mary Evans Young, the day encourages individuals to prioritise their mental and physical well-being over strict and harmful diets. To commemorate the day, we decided to round up wishes, images, quotes, and more that you can share with friends and family. Keep scrolling to check them out. Happy International No Diet Day 2024: Check out these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends. (Sketchbubble)

Happy International No Diet Day 2024: This year, International No Diet Day falls on May 6. (Pinterest)

Happy International No Diet Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Jokes, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Life is meant to be enjoyed without the stress of what to eat and what not to eat. Happy International No Diet Day!

"Eating healthy food fills your body with energy and nutrients. Imagine your cells smiling back at you saying, Thank You." – Karen Salmansohn.

Be grateful for what you've been blessed with, and enjoy the food on your plate. Happy International No Diet Day.

"Sorry, there's no magic bullet. You gotta eat healthy and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story." – Morgan Spurlock.

Staying fit and healthy doesn't mean starving yourself. Simply exercise regularly, and you'll achieve your goals while feeling positive and great! Happy International No Diet Day.

Happy International No Diet Day 2024: The day promotes body positivity and raises awareness around body image issues and fatphobia. (Pinterest)

"I want to enjoy life and I can't if I'm not eating and miserable." – Kate Upton.

When you diet, you lose all the charm your body has, and on No Diet Day, we must promise to enjoy the bodies we are gifted with. Happy International No Diet Day.

"There is no quick fix. At the end of the day, you still have to do the work to maintain your weight. It can't be a diet. You have to change your life." - Al Roker.

This life is meant to be lived! Don't waste it by dieting for a body that is just a myth. Happy International No Diet Day.

"When you love and accept yourself, when you know who cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don't know you think." – Beyoncé.