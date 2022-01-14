Happy Magh Bihu 2022: Best wishes, messages, images and greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Magh Bihu 2022: The new year has begun and with it the onset of various festivals. Among them is Magh Bihu, which is celebrated in Assam to mark the end of the harvesting season in the region. Assam's Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi, is dedicated to Agni, the Lord of Fire.

The Magh Bihu festival is celebrated with much pomp around the globe. On the first day of the festival, called Uruka or the Bihu Eve, people erect makeshift huts, known as Meji, from bamboo, leaves and thatch. People then prepare food items like Chira, Pitha, Laru and curd inside the Meji for celebrations. A community feast also takes place on Uruka night. The following morning the Meji is burnt, and its ashes are scattered on the farmlands to increase fertility. People also participate in other activities like dancing to the beats of the drums, singing folk songs, playing games and more during the festival.

This year, Magh Bihu falls on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

If you and your family are also celebrating Magh Bihu this year, here are some best wishes, images, greetings, messages, and more to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Magh Bihu 2022 Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings:

Here's wishing prosperity and happiness for you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Magh Bihu. We hope everything that you have wished for comes true.

I wish you good health, peace and happiness on the beautiful day of Bihu. Happy Magh Bihu!

May Bihu bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family. Happy Magh Bihu.

Wishing you a wonderful Magh Bihu, my dear friend. I hope you have a great year filled with prosperity!

May the festival of Magh Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here's extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your family.

May this Magh Bihu shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life.

May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring happiness to your life. Happy Bhogali Bihu to you and everyone at home.

May the God of Fire shower you with his choicest blessings. May you always be happy and healthy. Happy Bhogali Bihu to you!

Happy Magh Bihu 2022

Happy Bhogali Bihu, my friend. May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity.

Let us all welcome Magh Bihu with open arms and positive thoughts. I hope you and your family prosper and are filled with joy every single day.

May the bright flames of the Meji defeat evil and spread its warmth in your life. Hope your days are filled with love and happiness. Happy Magh Bihu!

