Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: Best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: National Best Friends Day is celebrated annually on June 8. This year, it falls on Saturday. People in the United States of America mark it with pomp every year. Dedicated to celebrating the special bond we share with our best friends, the day honours and cherishes the friends who have stood by us through thick and thin, bringing joy, support and laughter into our lives. People show their gratitude to their best friends on this day by sending them gifts, making plans, preparing surprises, and more. You can make it extra special by sending them heartfelt messages. Check out our curated list of wishes and images. They will definitely put a smile on your best friend's face. Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: Send these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to your best friend on June 8. (HT Photo)

Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: Happy National Best Friends Day to you and your BFF. (HT Photo)

(Also Read | Radhika Merchant turns princess in blue Versace gown for pics with Anant Ambani from their lavish Italian cruise party)

Happy National Best Friends Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

To my amazing best friend, you understand me like no one else. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy National Best Friends Day.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: National Best Friends Day falls on June 8.(HT Photo)

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart." - Eleanor Roosevelt.

To my partner in crime, my confidant, my sibling from another mother, and my rock through the highs and lows of life, Happy National Best Friends Day.

Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: National Best Friends Day honours the bond we share with our best friends. (HT Photo)

"Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself." - CS Lewis.

You bring so much joy and light into my life. I am grateful to have you by my side. Happy National Best Friends Day.

Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: It is celebrated with pomp in the US. (HT Photo)

On this National Best Friends Day, I want to celebrate our bond, built on trust, support, and endless laughter. You are the best friend anyone should be lucky to have.

"Friendship isn't a big thing—it's a million little things." - Paulo Coelho.

Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: National Best Friend Day was first proposed by the US Congress in 1935. (HT Photo)

It's hard to find someone who will stay with you in your hard times and help you rise again after you fall. Fortunately for me, I have you. Happy National Best Friends Day.

"Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Walk beside me; just be my friend." - Albert Camus.

Happy National Best Friends Day 2024: Send these best wishes and images to your BFFs to celebrate the day. (HT Photo)

Distance doesn't matter if two hearts are loyal to each other. Similarly, it doesn't matter how far we are; we will always be in each other's hearts. Happy National Best Friends Day.