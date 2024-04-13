Happy Puthandu 2024: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones on Tamil New Year

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, marks the beginning of the year on the Tamil calendar and is widely celebrated by Tamil people worldwide. Observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chittirai, its date is determined by the solar cycle of the Hindu calendar, typically falling around April 14 on the Gregorian calendar. Similar New Year celebrations occur in various states across India, such as Ugadi in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Poila Baisakh in West Bengal. These festivities herald the onset of the harvest season and are commemorated with grandeur. Families come together to partake in traditional rituals, rejoicing in their state's rich cultural heritage. This year the auspicious festival of Puthandu will be observed on Sunday, April 14.(HT photo)

If you and your family are celebrating Puthandu, then here are our special collection of best wishes, heartfelt images, messages and greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms with your loved ones. (Also read: Puthandu 2024: Date, rituals, significance, celebration and all that you need to know about Tamil New Year )

Happy Puthandu 2024 Wishes, Images and Messages

As you celebrate Puthandu, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year.

Happy Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year bring you abundant happiness, good health, and success in all your endeavours.

Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, heralds fresh beginnings and renewed hope.(HT photo)

On this auspicious day of Puthandu, may your home be filled with laughter, your heart with peace, and your life with endless blessings.

It marks the onset of the Tamil month Chittirai, a time of celebration and joy.(HT photo)

May the brightness of Puthandu illuminate your path towards a fulfilling and prosperous future. Happy Tamil New Year.

Warmest wishes to you and your loved ones on Puthandu! May the New Year ahead be filled with prosperity, happiness, and positivity.

Families gather to partake in traditional rituals and cherish their cultural heritage.(HT photo)

May the new year usher in a season of joy, success, and prosperity in your life. Happy Puthandu!

Happy Tamil New Year! May the sweet melodies of Puthandu fill your life with harmony, joy, and success.

Homes are adorned with kolams, mango leaves, and colorful decorations.(HT photo)

Wishing you a Happy Puthandu filled with love, peace, and harmony. May this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a beautiful journey!

As you celebrate Puthandu, may the divine blessings of the occasion guide you towards a year filled with happiness, health, and prosperity.

Special prayers are offered to seek blessings for prosperity and happiness in the new year.(HT photo)

Sending you heartfelt wishes for a wonderful Puthandu. May this Tamil New Year bring you happiness and fulfillment.

Wishing you a bright and prosperous Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations.

Delicious traditional dishes like mango pachadi, vadai, and payasam are prepared and shared.(HT photo)

May the melody of Puthandu fill your heart with harmony and the colors of joy paint your life with happiness.

As the sun rises on Puthandu, may it bring new opportunities and blessings your way. Happy Tamil New Year!