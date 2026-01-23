Happy Saraswati Puja 2026: Auspicious timings and colour to puja rituals, significance of Basant Panchami

According to the Hindu calendar and Drik Panchang , Saraswati Puja falls on Friday, January 23, 2026. To reap the maximum spiritual benefits, devotees are encouraged to perform the puja during the Basant Panchami muhurat.

Falling on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month of Magha, the festival is a celebration of wisdom over ignorance. As schools and cultural institutions across the country prepare for special prayers, Basant Panchami 2026 stands as a reminder that the pursuit of knowledge is the highest form of worship. From the shubh muhurat to the traditional rituals, here is your comprehensive guide to celebrating Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja 2026.

Basant Panchami 2026: Basant Panchami , also known as Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is here. This vibrant festival, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati — the deity of knowledge, music, arts, and science — marks the onset of the spring season. Also read | Basant Panchami wishes: 55+ Happy Basant Panchami images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp status to share today

Basant Panchami significance Basant Panchami is deeply rooted in the worship of Goddess Saraswati. She is believed to be the divine energy that removes mental dullness and lethargy, replacing them with clarity and creativity.

For students, Saraswati Puja is considered the most auspicious for Vidya-Arambham or Akshar-Abhyasam, the ritual where young children are formally introduced to reading and writing. The colour yellow holds a special place during this festival. It symbolises the ripening of mustard crops, the energy of the sun, and the vibrancy of new life.

Basant Panchami puja vidhi and rituals The celebration of Saraswati Puja involves specific rituals meant to honour the 'Mother of Vedas'. Devotees typically wake up during Brahmamuhurta, take a bath, and wear yellow or white attire. The puja space is decorated with yellow flowers, particularly marigolds. Essential items (samagri) include white sandalwood and yellow roli, yellow sweets (like besan ladoo or soan papdi), Ganga water, incense, and a diya.

An idol or image of Goddess Saraswati is placed on a pedestal. After a symbolic bath with Ganga water, the Goddess is offered yellow garments and flowers. Devotees offer their books, musical instruments, pens, and tools of trade at the feet of the Goddess, seeking her blessings for the coming year.