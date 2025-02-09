Happy Teddy Day 2025 wishes: Top 20 images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to share on February 10

Happy Teddy Day 2025 wishes: Valentine's Week 2025 is here! It started with Rose Day on February 7, with Teddy Day 2025 falling on Monday, February 10. Each day during Valentine's Week symbolises a unique expression of love. Teddy Day is all about gifting cuddly teddy bears to show affection and care. Also read | Valentine's Week Calendar 2025: Kiss Day and Chocolate Day to Teddy Day, February's 7 Days of Love starts with Rose Day Happy Teddy Day 2025 wishes, messages, quotes, images and more to share with loves ones on Valentine's Week 2025 day 4. (Image courtesy: Canva)

Teddy Day 2025 is the fourth day of Valentine's Week. The seven days of love are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13). Unlike any other day, Teddy Day is a cuddly celebration of love and affection, where teddy bears take centerstage.

Happy Teddy Day 2025!

Teddy bears are a classic symbol of cuddles and affection, making them the perfect gift for Teddy Day. Teddy bears evoke childhood memories and nostalgia, reminding us of the simple joys of life. Gift your partner a cuddly teddy bear, either in person or as a surprise. Or gift a pair of teddy bears, one for each partner, to symbolise your love and connection.

To help you celebrate the special day, here are some adorable Teddy Day quotes, messages, and images to share with your loved ones during day 4 of Valentine's Week 2025:

Teddy Day 2025 best wishes and quotes

1. "You're the teddy bear to my heart, making it warm and fuzzy."

2. "Just like a teddy bear, you're cuddly, lovable, and always there for me."

3. "Teddy bears are cute, but you're cuter. Happy Teddy Day!"

4. "You're the stuffing that makes my heart whole. Happy Teddy Day, love!"

5. "Our love is like a teddy bear's hug – warm, cozy, and always comforting."

6. "Hey! Just wanted to wish you a Happy Teddy Day! Here's a virtual teddy bear hug from me to you."

7. "Teddy Day is here! Let's celebrate with lots of cuddles and cute teddy bear moments. Happy Teddy Day!"

8. Teddy Day 2025 is the fourth day of Valentine's Week. (image courtesy: Canva)

Teddy Day 2025 messages and images

9. "You're the reason why my heart feels like a cuddly teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!"

10. "On this Teddy Day, I promise to always be your cuddly companion, through thick and thin."

11. "Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and lots of teddy bear cuddles! Happy Teddy Day!"

12. "Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to the love of my life! You're my forever teddy bear."

13. "To the person who makes my heart skip a beat, Happy Teddy Day! You're the best!"

14. “Sending you a big teddy bear hug on this special day. Love you!”

15. Happy Teddy Day 2025 wishes to share on Valentine's Week 2025 day 4. (Image courtesy: Canva)

Teddy Day 2025 WhatsApp, Facebook status ideas

16. "Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to my partner in cuddles!"

17. "Happy Teddy Day to all my friends and family! May your day be filled with love and teddy bear hugs."

18. "Cuddling with my favorite teddy bear – you!"

19. "Sending teddy bear love to the one who makes my heart skip a beat!"

20. "You're the teddy bear to my heart – forever and always!"