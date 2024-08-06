Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Hariyali Teej 2024: Hariyali Teej is one of the most auspicious occasions celebrated during the month of Sawan. The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hariyali Teej celebrated the beauty of their timeless love. Married women keep fast on the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for conjugal bliss. Unmarried women also keep fast to please Lord Shiva and seek a husband like him. Married women keep fast on the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for conjugal bliss.

Hariyali Teej, for this year, will be observed on August 7. according to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will begin at 7:52 PM on August 6 and will end at 10:05 PM on August 7.

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is a list of wishes, images and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, images, messages

Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family. May your love life be filled with eternal and timeless love like that of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Just like the timeless love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, may you also be blessed with the love of your life.

Let's seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati so that they shower on us their blessings of prosperity, love, happiness and hope.

Teej is the celebration of eternal love shared by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Have a great day ahead.

May this Hariyali Teej bring you new messages of hope and fortune. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your loved ones.

May the festivity and celebration of Hariyali Teej bring prosperity and fortune to your home. Have a happy day.

Hariyali Teej is a reminder that love is timeless and eternal. May Lord Shiva bestow his blessings on you.

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s timeless love for each other is meant to be celebrated every day. May we be blessed with a love like that.

On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, I pray to Lord Shiva for prosperity and happiness for you and your loved ones.

Happy Hariyali Teej to everyone!

Happy Hariyali Teej, from me and mine to you and yours. Have a great day.

