Indian Newspaper Day 2024: Date, history and significance

Indian Newspaper Day celebrates the beginning of newspapers in India. The occasion is observed to commemorate the day on which Irishman James Augustus Hicky launched the first printed newspaper in India. It was known as the Original Calcutta General Advertiser or Hicky's Bengal Gazette. India has set aside a day to mark the launch of this English-language weekly. For a very long time, men in Indian households have read the newspaper first thing in the morning. In fact, it can be argued that it has become an integral part of people's morning routine. Today is the day to honour the piece of paper that informs and educates us about the world. From history to significance, scroll down to know more. Indian Newspaper Day holds profound significance as it commemorates the pivotal role played by newspapers.

Indian Newspaper Day 2024 date and history

India's Newspaper Day is celebrated every year on 28 January to commemorate the launch of the country's first newspaper in 1780. "Hicky's Bengal Gazette, also known as the Calcutta General Advertiser, was the name of the first weekly publication. Augustus Hicky, a James Irishman, is also known as the "father of the Indian press". When news took days to reach its audience, newspapers changed the way things were done. It gained popularity during the British Raj for its impartial reporting and opinions.

It carried articles criticising General Hastings for all his transgressions. It made a lot of noise about freedom of speech in India and was relentless in its criticism. In 1782, however, the British decided to stop printing it, knowing the damage it could do to their government. The paper served as a reliable source of authentic news and updates about government officials for the general public. It bridged the gap between the privileged and the common people. Therefore, the purpose of Indian Newspaper Day is to create awareness about the value of reading a newspaper.

Significance of Indian Newspaper Day 2024

Indian Newspaper Day is a significant occasion that recognises the critical role that newspapers have played in shaping the public discourse and socio-political environment of the country. The occasion celebrates the rich history of journalism while highlighting the unwavering commitment of newspapers to defending democratic principles, promoting freedom of expression and providing accurate and timely information to the public.

It serves as a reminder of the vital role newspapers continue to play in enabling informed decision-making, empowering citizens and sustaining India's democracy. The way individuals read newspapers has evolved with the introduction of digital news services. The hectic pace of modern life has made reading newspapers difficult. On Indian Newspaper Day, people are reminded to read newspapers the old-fashioned way and show their support for the newspaper industry.