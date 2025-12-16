Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s holiday wonderland: Three trees and a Christmas-Hanukkah village

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are spreading holiday vibes at their home in Los Angeles. The couple, who got married on September 27, 2025, recently called up celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss to create a magical holiday setup for their first Christmas, People magazine reported. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are celebrating their first Christmas after marriage.(AFP)

Weiss shared a tour of the festive home on Instagram in mid-December, captioning the post: “Well I can check off my dream to create a fun vintage inspired Xmas tree and… my absolute fantasy to build a Christmas / Hanukkah village! Seriously a big vision board dream.”

Three unique Christmas trees

Gomez and Blanco have three distinct Christmas trees in their home.

Living Room Tree: Vintage-inspired with silver tinsel and a classic train set. Gomez excitedly showed off the bedazzled tree skirt, saying, “It goes with my nails!” while placing her hand beside the gems and highlighting her engagement ring.

Food-Themed Tree: This tree features quirky food-shaped ornaments. Blanco joked as he listed them: “Milk, a little bagel, cheese, ham, seafood tower, shrimp…” The tree also includes a jar of pickles, honoring Gomez’s favorite snack.

Glam Room Tree: Decorated with frosted white needles, pink and purple lights, and ornaments shaped like purses, hairdryers, and fake eyelashes. Gomez beamed as she saw the tree: “I love the glam room!”

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 trailer released: Here's when show premieres in India

The star of the show: Winter village

Blanco gave viewers his winter village tour, featuring miniature Rosebud Hotel from Schitt’s Creek, skating rink with moving figurines, a tavern, Dairy Queen and a dress shop with mannequins. Mini snow covered evergreens and glow lamps posts completed the overall festive display.

Weiss shared her excitement about the project on social media: “@selenagomez and @itsbennyblanco understood my need to succeed with this task! Next year the village is going to be a city! 🤶 xox”

Fans and celebrities praised the decor on Instagram, including Ashlee Simpson Ross, who commented, “This amazing Mindy!!!! I love it.”

Earlier in December, Gomez and Blanco shared videos decorating together, capturing playful moments, cuddles, and kisses, making their first holiday season as a married couple even more special.

Also Read: Remembering Rob Reiner, a Lovable Hollywood Hitmaker

FAQs:

How did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco decorate their home for the holidays?

They worked with celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss to set up three unique Christmas trees and an elaborate Christmas/Hanukkah winter village.

What are the highlights of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s holiday decorations?

The highlights include a vintage-inspired living room tree, a food-themed tree, a glam room tree, and a detailed winter village featuring miniature buildings and skating figurines.