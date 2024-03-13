International Day of Action for Rivers 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

The International Day of Action for Rivers is a day of solidarity when people from all walks of life come together to declare that rivers are essential and deserve our protection. It highlights the importance of ensuring that communities have access to clean, free-flowing water and that everyone has the fundamental right to participate in decisions that affect their lives and their water. It is our collective responsibility to defend these rights and protect our rivers now more than ever. As we celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Day for Rivers, let us also recognise the importance of water availability in all aspects of our lives. From theme to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Pi Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know about the special day) International Day of Action for Rivers serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the importance of rivers and advocate for their protection.(Unsplash)

International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 date and theme

The International Day of Action for Rivers is observed every year on March 14 and this year it will be celebrated on Thursday. This year's theme is "Water for All". Water is essential for life and should be shared by all, regardless of the issues your community is facing: water rights, access to clean water, fighting dams, water grabs and privatisation, or removing dams and restoring salmon runs.

International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 history

"The International Day of Action Against Dams and For Rivers, Water, and Life was approved at the first International Meeting of People Impacted by Dams in March 1997 in Curitiba, Brazil," according to internationalrivers.org. On March 14, river experts from 20 different nations announced the "Day of Action for Rivers". The aim of the participants was to form a coalition against the degradation of ecologically sensitive water bodies, rivers and watersheds.

Significance of International Day of Action for Rivers

As a global forum to promote the conservation, restoration and sustainable management of rivers, the International Day of Action for Rivers is of paramount importance. Every year on March 14, environmentalists, communities and politicians come together to commemorate the importance of rivers in sustaining ecosystems, biodiversity and human livelihoods.

The day draws attention to the need to address issues such as pollution, habitat degradation and over-exploitation while encouraging the adoption of laws and policies that ensure the long-term health and vitality of rivers. This day aims to promote better stewardship of these invaluable natural resources for present and future generations by inspiring positive change through education, advocacy and collective action.