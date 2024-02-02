International Day of Human Fraternity 2024: Love and compassion can win over hate. When we come together and unite against negativity, even the biggest of problems can be solved. It is important for mankind to understand that instead of going against each other, we should come together to live in harmony and happiness. That will help us to solve the issues together and ensure that all of us live equally and with respect. One of the main reasons for so many conflicts in the world is because we do not treat each other with compassion and empathy anymore. Wars, conflicts, killings and sufferings reign the world, and it is time to change it for the better. International Day of Human Fraternity 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

Every year, International Day of Human Fraternity is observed to celebrate the importance of unity in diversity and the significance of people coming together to live in harmony. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Every year, International Day of Human Fraternity is observed on February 4. This year, the special day falls on a Sunday.

On February 4, 2019, the historic document - Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together – was signed by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, and Pope Francis. On December 21, 2020, International Day of Human Fraternity was established by the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, International Day of Human Fraternity is observed on February 4 every year.

"We need — perhaps more than ever before — to recognize the valuable contribution of people of all religions, or beliefs, to humanity and the contribution that dialogue among all religious groups can make towards an improved awareness and understanding of the common values shared by all humankind. We also need to underline the importance of raising awareness about different cultures and religions, or beliefs, and the promotion of tolerance, which involves societal acceptance and respect for religious and cultural diversity, including with regard to religious expression. Education, in particular at school, should contribute in a meaningful way to promoting tolerance and the elimination of discrimination based on religion or belief," wrote United Nations on its official website about International Day of Human Fraternity.