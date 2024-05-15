International Day of Light 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

International Day of Light 2024: Light guides us and lights up the world. Before light came to be invented, life was difficult after dark. In the year 1960, the first successful operation of the laser was done. Since then, light has been an irreplaceable factor in our lives. We cannot imagine living without light. Light also has a significant role in shaping innovations, technology and creativity. Every year, International Day of Light is observed to celebrate the importance of light in our lives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, International Day of Light is observed on May 16.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, International Day of Light is observed on May 16. This year, International Day of Light falls on Thursday.

History:

In the year 1960, Physicist and Engineer Theodore Maiman conducted the first successful operation of the laser. To commemorate the special day, International Day of Light came to be observed every year on May 16. In 2015, the United Nations observed International Day of Light to raise awareness about light science and light-based technologies and applications. Following this, in 2016, UNESCO adopted the resolution to celebrate International Day of Light every year. The first International Day of Light was observed in 2018.

Significance:

The day is observed to raise awareness about the significance of light and how we can explore ways to encourage scientific collaboration and possibilities of light-based technologies for innovation, creativity and sustainable societies. The day urges people to come together from all sectors, such as science, technology, art and culture to implement the application of light and light-based technology for innovation and fulfillment of the goals of UNESCO. "This day is a call to strengthen scientific cooperation and harness its potential to foster peace and sustainable development," wrote UNESCO on their official website.