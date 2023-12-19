International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

International Human Solidarity Day is an annual occasion marked by countries across the globe. On this Human Solidarity Day, the international community comes together to pledge to adopt ways to promote the well-being of the global community and eradicate poverty, hunger, and diseases. The day is centred around people, the planet, and human rights. Governments around the globe are reminded on this day of their commitments to international agreements on the need for human solidarity to fight poverty. Scroll through to read more about International Human Solidarity Day and its date, significance and history below. Know International Human Solidarity Day 2023 date, history, significance and more. (un.org)

International Human Solidarity Day Date:

Every year, International Human Solidarity Day is marked on December 20.

International Human Solidarity Day History and Significance:

The creation of the United Nations drew the international communities and governments to promote peace, human rights and social and economic development. This relies on the solidarity of the members to maintain international peace and security. Therefore, in the spirit of solidarity, on December 22, 2005, the United Nations General Assembly identified solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values that should underlie relations between peoples in the twenty-first century. It proclaimed that December 20 will be International Human Solidarity Day. Moreover, on December 20, 2002, the General Assembly had established the World Solidarity Fund. It was set up in February 2003 as a trust fund of the United Nations Development Programme. The objective was to eradicate poverty and illness and promote human and social development in developing countries.

Meanwhile, Solidarity is identified in the Millennium Declaration as one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st Century. It says that those who either suffer or benefit least deserve help from those who benefit the most. Therefore, the UN General Assembly, convinced international communities that the promotion of the culture of solidarity and the spirit of sharing is important for combating poverty.

Lastly, according to the United Nations Organisation, International Human Solidarity Day celebrates our unity in diversity. It reminds governments to respect their commitments to international agreements. It raises public awareness of the importance of solidarity, promotes debates on the ways to boost solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication, and encourages new initiatives for poverty eradication.